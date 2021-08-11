CCSWCD Seeking Public Comment
The Clinton County Soil and Water Conservation District (CCSWCD) is seeking public comment on natural resource concerns in the county to be used to provide recommendations to the USDA, Natural Resources Conservation Service State Technical Committee in establishing local natural resource priorities and criteria for FY2022 Farm Bill conservation activities and programs. A public meeting will be held Tuesday, September 7 immediately following the regular business meeting of the CCSWCD.clintoncountydailynews.com
