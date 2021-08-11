Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Margot Robbie cast in new Wes Anderson movie

By Celebretainment
tribuneledgernews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMargot Robbie has joined the cast of Wes Anderson's new movie. The 31-year-old actress has boarded the all-star ensemble for the acclaimed director's upcoming project as she joins Tom Hanks, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton in the film. Wes is writing and directing the movie, which is expected to be...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Bill Murray
Person
Tom Ackerley
Person
Tom Hanks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daily Mirror
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Scarlett Johansson joins Tom Hanks and Margot Robbie in all-star movie

Scarlett Johansson is the latest star to join Wes Anderson's next movie, which is currently shooting in Spain. The cast includes several Anderson favourites, such as Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody and Jason Schwartzman. The Black Widow star joins other big-name newcomers Tom Hanks and Margot Robbie. Homeland's Rupert Friend will also star.
MoviesVulture

Scarlett Johansson Joins Cast of Wes Anderson’s Latest Film

Looks like Scarlett Johansson will be Wes Anderson’s token colored person in his upcoming film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Black Widow star is the latest A-list actor to sign onto the filmmaker’s French Dispatch follow-up, currently shooting in Spain. She joins his usual suspects — Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, and Tilda Swinton — as well as newcomers Margot Robbie, Rupert Friend, and Tom Hanks. Details about the project, which Anderson is writing and directing, are still withheld. Johansson previously worked with the director on 2018’s Isle of Dogs before receiving two Oscar nominations in 2020 for Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit. The Woody Allen supporter’s superhero stand-alone Black Widow came out in July in theaters and on Disney+, inspiring a lawsuit alleging she was guaranteed a day-and-date release in her contract. Wes Anderson certainly won’t be breaking that promise to her. The French Dispatch will finally premiere in theaters this October, just as his new film wraps shooting. We can see it now: “And the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor goes to … baby Jost???”
MoviesPosted by
Benzinga

Scarlett Johansson Inks First Film Role After Disney Lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson has signed for her first film role since she filed a breach of contract lawsuit against Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) over her “Black Widow” salary. What Happened: Variety reports the two-time Oscar-nominated actress is joining the all-star cast of the new project helmed by Wes Anderson. Johansson will share the screen with Tom Hanks, Bill Murray, Margot Robbie, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton and Jason Schwartzman.
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Colin Jost confirms Page Six scoop about Scarlett Johansson pregnancy

Colin Jost has confirmed Page Six’s story that his wife, Scarlett Johansson, is expecting their first child — and said he can’t wait to become a dad. While performing at a stand-up gig at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut over the weekend, Jost said, “We’re having a baby, it’s exciting,” according to a source in the audience.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch gets a new poster

Searchlight Pictures has revealed a poster for Wes Anderson’s comedy drama The French Dispatch, which is inspired by The Beatles’ iconic ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ album cover and showcases the film’s impressive ensemble cast; take a look here…. On the death of its beloved Kansas-born editor Arthur Howitzer,...
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Margot Robbie and James Gunn Are Baffled

Margot Robbie Updates: The internet has recently been very much obsessed with Margot Robbie’s feet after she was the guest at the Jimmy Kimmel Live Show. Although the star is flattered by the Internet’s obsession, director James Gunn is extremely confused about it. They appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s Live Show...
MoviesEmpire

Jason Schwartzman And Rupert Friend Join Wes Anderson's New Film

Wes Anderson, in addition to the core acting ensemble he routinely employs, is never above adding people to his films that he has less experience with (or, like Tom Hanks for this new movie, has never worked with). For his latest film, with its title still under wraps, he's now bringing on a veteran of his work in Jason Schwartzman and a relative newcomer in Rupert Friend.
Worldfemalefirst.co.uk

Homesick Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie is homesick for her native Australia as she has not been home in over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Margot Robbie is incredibly homesick. The 31-year-old actress - who divides her time between London and Los Angeles - has not been back to her native Australia in over two years due to filming commitments and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moviesmoviehole.net

Casting : Zane, Boden, Mathis, Thomas, Johansson

“Twin Peaks” and “Demon Knight” fave Billy Zane will play the villain in Peacock’s “MacGruber”. Zane takes over the role of rogue Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth from Mickey Rourke in a recasting. Will Forte, Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe reprise their roles from the “MacGruber” film, while Sam Elliott and...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Bryan Cranston and three more actors join new Wes Anderson movie

Wes Anderson's next movie has added four new cast members – Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Jeffrey Wright, and Liev Schreiber have joined the director's new untitled project, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This is Davis' first time working with the director, but not for the rest of the new additions...
Moviesfilm-book.com

A Quartet of Veteran Actors Joins Cast of New Wes Anderson Film

Wes Anderson Adds Distinguished Performers to New Film. These performers have been added to the cast of Wes Anderson’s next film: Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Jeffrey Wright and Liev Schreiber. Following the recent announcement of cast members such as Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson, there have been four...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kristen Stewart And Rami Malek Just Had A Twilight Reunion, And You Can Thank Taika Waititi

Here’s something about the Twilight saga we don’t talk about nearly enough: Rami Malek was in it. The Oscar winner known best for playing Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, along with his critically-acclaimed TV role in Mr. Robot, once played a vampire named Benjamin in the final Twilight film, Breaking Dawn Part 2. Nearly a decade later, he attended the same star-studded party as Kristen Stewart. What an odd Twilight reunion!
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Phillip Noyce Joins Scarlett Johansson, Bradley Cooper And Other Stars In Immunotherapy Petition

Phillip Noyce, director of such films as Dead Calm, Patriot Games, Rabbit-Proof Fence, The Quiet American, and Salt, has joined twenty other Hollywood notables in signing a petition asking for more funding and access for immunotherapy treatments.  The Petition for Briggs for Curative Immunotherapies for All drive is being spearheaded by writer-actor-director Paul Sanderson. He lost his wife, Briggs, to cancer. Stars who’ve signed the petition include Scarlett Johansson, Bradley Cooper, Emily Blunt, and Naomi Watts. Documentary director Ken Burns, Meredith Vieira, Billie Jean King, Alan Rickman, Susan Sarandon and Jimmy Smits have also added their names. 
CelebritiesMaxim

Scarlett Johansson 'Shocked' By Disney's Response to Lawsuit Suggesting She Was 'Insensitive' to Pandemic

Scarlett Johansson is at war with Disney, and in responding to Scarjo's recently filed lawsuit against the entertainment giant, the House of Mouse isn't mincing words. The Black Widow star filed suit against Disney on July 29, 2021, alleging breach of contract. The breach in question: Black Widow's simultaneous release in theaters and on the "Premier Access" level of its still-new streamer, Disney+.

Comments / 0

Community Policy