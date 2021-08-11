Cancel
Editorial: Which is worse — sickness or inconvenience?

By The Herald Bulletin Editorial Board
The Herald Bulletin
 8 days ago
Wearing a mask isn’t any fun.

It can be hot and itchy. It can make you feel out of breath.

It’s just downright uncomfortable. Especially when you’re not used to it.

What a pain.

———

Keeping 6 feet of distance between yourself and others out in public seems anti-social.

It can make you feel awkward. And it can be pretty inconvenient.

What a pain.

———

Getting vaccine shots isn’t anyone’s idea of a good time. It takes time out of your day.

And that little needle can hurt.

Afterward your arm can be pretty sore. You might even feel sick for a day or two.

And some people say that the vaccine isn’t necessary or safe.

But public health experts, the ones who really know, tell us differently.

Still, getting a shot is a total pain.

———

Getting sick ruins at least a couple of days.

You might develop a fever. You might feel achy and weak.

You might lose your sense of smell and taste.

Worse yet, you could have trouble breathing and end up in the hospital.

You could get pneumonia, and they might have to put you on a ventilator.

You’ll probably make it out, but there’s a chance that you never will.

You could draw your last breath alone and hooked up to a machine.

But most people recover quickly. Some never even feel symptoms.

However, loved ones, associates or total strangers could get sick from being around you.

For one or more of them, sickness could be in store. Or even death.

That’s really a pain.

———

So, the choice is yours, as it should be.

Wear a mask, when health officials say it’s important.

Keep your distance indoors in public, as health officials direct.

And get a vaccine.

None are fun. All of them are a pain.

———

Or face sickness and even death.

Put your family and others you encounter in danger.

And prolong the pandemic, stalling the economy and harming our collective mental health

That’s really a pain.

———

Which pain do you prefer? That’s your call.

