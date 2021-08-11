A few spotty showers again Wednesday morning

We have patchy fog Thursday morning again. Temperatures are off to a warm start again Thursday. Monday morning was the only day that dew points were comfortable to start our day off and somewhat during the day. The rest of the week including today it was/will be muggy, even to start the day off. Temperatures though are not in the 90s like last week, but it’s still going to be warm and humid this week and close to it. There are also rain chances in the forecast the remainder of the work week. The rain is going to be very spotty though Friday. Once the front moves through our area may spark more Saturday and Sunday but neither day will be a wash out, only a few scattered showers this weekend. Winds will be around 5mph today. Partly cloudy Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Mostly clear overnight Thursday with a low in the upper 60s/lower 70s and patchy fog forming after midnight.