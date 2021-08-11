Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

A few spotty showers again Wednesday morning

By Savanna Brito
MyWabashValley.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures are still very warm like yesterday morning. Close to 80 still in some places. Our dew points are very high also close to 80 in some places. It’s a warm and very humid start to the day. Heat advisory again today 1-8pm edt for the whole valley. Heat index values up to 110 degrees. Yesterday we hit that in areas, be careful outdoors. There are a few spotty showers Wednesday morning also like yesterday. A few showers/storms are possible today, tomorrow, and Friday. Things dry up and cool down for the weekend. There is a marginal risk of seeing a few scattered strong to severe storms across the valley today, tomorrow, and Friday. So the next few days we could see a few strong to severe storms. Remember to stay hydrated with temperatures in the 90s. Winds will be between 10-20mph with gusts up to 35-40mph. It’ll be sort of windy today also. Highs in the lower 90s Wednesday. Mid 70s overnight Wednesday.

www.mywabashvalley.com

Comments / 0

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWFMZ-TV Online

Remaining warm and humid with a spotty shower or thunderstorm today

Variably cloudy, warm and humid with a spotty shower or thunderstorm. High: 86. Warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sun; spotty shower or thunderstorm. High: 84 Low: 68. After a very active Wednesday afternoon and night we will continue to deal with warm and humid conditions today. While it will be warm and feel even more so given the high humidity levels, we will manage to keep the 90° heat away for the foreseeable future. Instead, it's a string of seasonably warm days in the mid 80s as we remain hopelessly humid straight into early next week.
Environmentwearegreenbay.com

Hot and muggy days; spotty weekend showers

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. The forecast will be on a rinse, repeat basis for the next few days. Mostly sunny again Thursday with fair weather clouds, hot and muggy with highs in the upper 80s. An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out with the added humidity in the air. Lakeshore counties may fall short of 80 degrees once a lake breeze develops in the afternoon. South winds will be light at around 5 mph.
EnvironmentMyWabashValley.com

Areas of dense fog Thursday morning

We have patchy fog Thursday morning again. Temperatures are off to a warm start again Thursday. Monday morning was the only day that dew points were comfortable to start our day off and somewhat during the day. The rest of the week including today it was/will be muggy, even to start the day off. Temperatures though are not in the 90s like last week, but it’s still going to be warm and humid this week and close to it. There are also rain chances in the forecast the remainder of the work week. The rain is going to be very spotty though Friday. Once the front moves through our area may spark more Saturday and Sunday but neither day will be a wash out, only a few scattered showers this weekend. Winds will be around 5mph today. Partly cloudy Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Mostly clear overnight Thursday with a low in the upper 60s/lower 70s and patchy fog forming after midnight.
Environmentwfft.com

Spotty Friday afternoon shower or storm, hot weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Friday morning starts off with areas of fog which could become dense in spots. With that being said, take your time getting to your destination. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Apple. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Android.
Pittsburgh, PAwtae.com

﻿Spotty showers end tonight, partly sunny on Friday

PITTSBURGH — The spotty showers that develop through the afternoon will fizzle out early this evening, then patchy clouds overnight and with light winds some areas of fog may develop. Much of the time Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be rain-free but a spotty shower will be possible in a...
Environmentwbrz.com

Thursday PM Forecast: heat and humidity prevail through weekend

Hot air and high humidity will make for an uncomfortable run of days. Rain may not be entirely absent but is far less likely than the last few days. Next 24 Hours: Showers will quickly diminish after sunset followed by clearing skies. Low temperatures will struggle to drop into the mid 70s. Heat will become the big weather story Friday. High temperatures will swell into the low to mid 90s. However, ample humidity will create a heat index, or feels-like temperature over 100 degrees for several hours. The search for a cooling shower will be fruitless for most.

Comments / 0

Community Policy