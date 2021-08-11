A few spotty showers again Wednesday morning
Temperatures are still very warm like yesterday morning. Close to 80 still in some places. Our dew points are very high also close to 80 in some places. It’s a warm and very humid start to the day. Heat advisory again today 1-8pm edt for the whole valley. Heat index values up to 110 degrees. Yesterday we hit that in areas, be careful outdoors. There are a few spotty showers Wednesday morning also like yesterday. A few showers/storms are possible today, tomorrow, and Friday. Things dry up and cool down for the weekend. There is a marginal risk of seeing a few scattered strong to severe storms across the valley today, tomorrow, and Friday. So the next few days we could see a few strong to severe storms. Remember to stay hydrated with temperatures in the 90s. Winds will be between 10-20mph with gusts up to 35-40mph. It’ll be sort of windy today also. Highs in the lower 90s Wednesday. Mid 70s overnight Wednesday.www.mywabashvalley.com
