Taos Farmers Market in Taos Plaza is a mountainous bounty of produce and products. Saturday morning (Aug. 14) I made the excursion to the market with my girlfriend, Keyna Kester who is an amazing cook and mother to Dale Jr., the chef of SantaCafe in Santa Fe. My eyes were wide in wonder trying to take in all the color and excitement surrounding tables and booths loaded with the freshly harvested fruits, vegetables and other products of nearly 80 vendors.