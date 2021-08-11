Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shelby County, IN

Shelby County can resume feeding birds

By Staff Report
Shelbyville News
 8 days ago

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced Monday that Hoosiers in 76 counties across the state, including Shelby, can resume feeding birds. DNR recommended a statewide moratorium on bird feeding on June 25 to slow the spread of a still-undetermined illness that is killing birds across the state. Hoosiers answered the call, removing feeders, cleaning birdbaths, and submitting more than 3,400 reports of sick or dead birds. DNR biologists believe there to be more than 500 cases in 72 counties that involve a very specific set of clinical signs (crusty eyes, eye discharge, and/or neurological issues).

www.shelbynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
Local
Indiana Government
City
Marion, IN
City
Tippecanoe, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
State
Indiana State
City
Monroe, IN
County
Shelby County, IN
City
Hamilton, IN
Shelby County, IN
Government
City
Tippecanoe Township, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Feeders#Bird Feeding#Dead Birds#Bird Species#Dnr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

3 US senators announce positive Covid tests Thursday

(CNN) — Three US senators -- Angus King of Maine, Roger Wicker of Mississippi and John Hickenlooper of Colorado -- announced separately Thursday they have tested positive for Covid-19. All three have been vaccinated. King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said in a statement that he was tested...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Chaos mars Afghan evacuation efforts; Biden criticism builds

Violence on the road to Kabul’s airport and chaos at the gates are hampering efforts to evacuate Americans and vulnerable Afghans looking to flee the country following the Taliban takeover. Adding to the mayhem is mixed messaging from the State Department, which is urging Americans and those with travel documents...

Comments / 0

Community Policy