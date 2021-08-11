Shelby County can resume feeding birds

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced Monday that Hoosiers in 76 counties across the state, including Shelby, can resume feeding birds. DNR recommended a statewide moratorium on bird feeding on June 25 to slow the spread of a still-undetermined illness that is killing birds across the state. Hoosiers answered the call, removing feeders, cleaning birdbaths, and submitting more than 3,400 reports of sick or dead birds. DNR biologists believe there to be more than 500 cases in 72 counties that involve a very specific set of clinical signs (crusty eyes, eye discharge, and/or neurological issues).