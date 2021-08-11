Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MiLB brief: Yankees farmhand Matt Krook bounces back with a career outing

By Daily Journal Staff Report
San Mateo Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Yankees minor league pitcher Matt Krook bounced back Sunday with his best of the year. A Hillsborough native who graduated from St. Ignatius-SF in 2013, Krook solved a monthlong wild streak with Yankees Triple-A affiliate Scranton Wilkes-Barre in the RailRiders’ 4-3 win over the Worcester Red Sox. The left-hander worked seven innings while striking out 11, both new career highs. He allowed two runs on one hit.

www.smdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Krook
Person
Delino Deshields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milb#Minor League#Milb#Hillsborough#St Ignatius Sf#Yankees Triple#Scranton Wilkes Barre#Railriders#The Worcester Red Sox#Double A Somerset#Era#Triple A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Yankees who won’t be back next season, playoffs or not

Regardless of if the New York Yankees make the playoffs this year, here are three players who won’t be back for the 2022 campaign. Prior to the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees looked like they were a team destined to plummet further down the AL East standings. However, after making two huge trades for Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo, the Yankees are now in the thick of both the division and Wild Card races.
MLBwesb.com

Yankees Clint Frazier Unlikely To Return From ‘Vision Issues”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone isn’t certain that Clint Frazier will be able to play baseball again after the outfielder was pulled from a minor league rehab assignment yesterday amid continuing issues with his vision. Frazier, at 26, began a minor league rehab assignment last Tuesday after missing nearly six weeks...
MLBSan Mateo Daily Journal

Yankees' Gerrit Cole back from COVID-19, will start Monday

CHICAGO (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has recovered from COVID-19 and will start Monday against the Los Angeles Angels. Cole is 10-6 with a 3.11 ERA in 21 starts. The four-time All-Star was placed on the COVID-19 injured list after testing positive on Aug. 3. Four days earlier, he allowed eight runs in 5 1/3 innings in a loss at Tampa Bay.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Yankees hope bullpen’s strong outing can be ‘springboard’

The Angels arrived at Yankee Stadium on Monday to make up a game that was originally scheduled to follow the biggest collapse of the season by the Yankees bullpen. The Yankees have largely surged since then — entering the day with a 24-13 record since Aroldis Chapman’s June 30 meltdown was capped off by Jared Walsh’s game-tying grand slam in an 11-8 loss — but manager Aaron Boone is still performing a high-wire act when navigating the late innings with a lead.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Slumping Joey Gallo will eventually reward Yankees’ patience

Joey Gallo has been a member of the New York Yankees for nearly two weeks, a span in which he has played 13 games. While he already had his signature Yankee moment, he has struggled at the plate for the most part. In those 13 contests, the left fielder is...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees’ Corey Kluber puts positive spin on atrocious rehab outing

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Yankees pitcher Corey Kluber felt healthy going into his first minor-league rehab start Thursday night. He felt the same throughout his first outing in 79 days and nothing changed after his short and not-sweet-at-all outing. Because the right-hander’s shoulder strain that occurred back in May apparently has...
MLBESPN

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are going in opposite directions

Look, you never want to overreact too much to one game in baseball -- or in this case, two games in one day -- but after watching the New York Yankees sweep the Boston Red Sox in a doubleheader on Tuesday and pass Boston by percentage points in the standings, the obvious conclusion remains: The Yankees are soaring, while the Red Sox are in deep trouble.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees’ Clint Frazier excels in 1st outing at Double-A Somerset

Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier went 1-for-3 with a single and a walk in his first appearance at Double-A Somerset on Friday night. Frazier, the DH, flew out to left in his first at-bat and walked in five pitches in his second at-bat. In his third time up, Frazier grounded out to third base. He singeld to right in his final plate appearance.
MLBsemoball.com

Yanks overtake Red Sox for wild card with doubleheader sweep

NEW YORK (AP) -- It took the New York Yankees just over six weeks to erase a 10 1/2-game gap between them and the Boston Red Sox. With roughly six more weeks left in the regular season, the longtime rivals are practically in a dead heat -- although it sure feels like the Yankees are getting a running start going into the home stretch.
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Cole sharp in return from COVID-19, Yanks top Angels 2-1

NEW YORK (AP)Ten or so days ago, Gerrit Cole was playing catch with his wife, Amy, hoping his body would bounce back from COVID-19 quickly enough for him to help the Yankees soon. Unsure how much he had in the tank, Cole’s first pitch Monday night to Shohei Ohtani was...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Yankees sweep DH to catch Red Sox in standings

Luis Gil pitched 4 2/3 effective innings while Luke Voit and Giancarlo Stanton homered as the surging New York Yankees completed a day-night doubleheader sweep of the visiting Boston Red Sox with a 2-0 victory Tuesday night. The Yankees won their fifth straight and prevailed for the 17th time in...
MLBnumberfire.com

Brett Gardner batting second in Yankees' first game Tuesday

New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner is in the starting lineup for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against right-hander Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox. Gardner was given a breather on Monday against a left-hander. He is starting in center field in place of Jonathan Davis in Game 1 on Tuesday afternoon and hitting second.
MLBnumberfire.com

Giancarlo Stanton sitting for Yankees' matinee game Tuesday

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against right-hander Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox. The Yankees appear to be giving Stanton a routine breather in the front end of a doubleheader. Look for him to be back in the lineup for the nightcap. Aaron Judge is shifting to right field on Tuesday afternoon and hitting third. Joey Gallo is serving as the Yankees' designated hitter and batting cleanup. Tyler Wade is entering the lineup to play left field and hit eighth.
MLBNewsday

Karma is moving in the Yankees' direction instead of the Red Sox's

The Curse of Cora is loosening its grip on the Yankees, who stayed on brand with a pair of white-knuckle victories in Tuesday’s doubleheader sweep that allowed them to pull even with the Red Sox for the AL wild card -- and a share of second place in the division.

Comments / 0

Community Policy