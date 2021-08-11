MiLB brief: Yankees farmhand Matt Krook bounces back with a career outing
New York Yankees minor league pitcher Matt Krook bounced back Sunday with his best of the year. A Hillsborough native who graduated from St. Ignatius-SF in 2013, Krook solved a monthlong wild streak with Yankees Triple-A affiliate Scranton Wilkes-Barre in the RailRiders’ 4-3 win over the Worcester Red Sox. The left-hander worked seven innings while striking out 11, both new career highs. He allowed two runs on one hit.www.smdailyjournal.com
