Harvey Nichols is entering the resale market

By Amy de Klerk
Harper's Bazaar
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe resale market is growing by the day, and Harvey Nichols is the latest retailer to get on board the movement. The iconic London department store will be teaming up with Reflaunt to allow customers the opportunity to sell their pre-loved goods in a straightforward way. The partnership will see...

