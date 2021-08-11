Harvey Nichols is entering the resale market

Luxury Resale Brand FASHIONPHILE Arrives at Neighborhood Goods. FASHIONPHILE, an online retailer known for its extensive selection of preowned luxury handbags and accessories, just launched its first long-term partnership with a brick-and-mortar retailer. The brand’s offerings are now available inside the Neighborhood Goods locations in Plano, Austin, and New York. Each FASHIONPHILE display will feature a rotating selection of bags, shoes, and accessories from coveted brands like Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, and Balenciaga. “We’ve set our ambitions on offering a truly unique retail experience where customers can discover new brands and shop in new ways,” says Matt Alexander, the co-founder and CEO of Neighborhood Goods. “FASHIONPHILE is at the forefront of the ‘recommerce’ movement and we’re eager to work alongside them.” Learn more about Neighborhood Goods’ hours and locations here.
Comments / 0