Harvey Nichols is entering the resale market

H&M Rewear is launching soon as a new customer-to-customer resale solution where shoppers can give new life to their favorite styles, and support a more sustainable future while doing so. The new platform is designed to prolong the life of garments and support a more circular fashion system. For this reason, Frédéric Tavoukdijian, Country Manager of H&M Canada, says "We felt it was important to be inclusive of all brands in Canada rather than just limiting this platform for H&M products. We want to provide a destination for Canadians to become active participants in circularity and find new homes for garments from any brand in their closet."