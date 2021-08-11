Cancel
Public Safety

Newsom slammed for OKing killer’s parole

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 8 days ago

Newsom paroles man who beat his victim to death with a shovel and bat

(Sacramento, CA) Convicted killer David Weidert is going to be released from prison after Governor Gavin Newsom refused to block his parole. Weidert was convicted of killing 20-year-old Mike Morganty, a developmentally disabled man, in 1980. Prosecutors said the 18-year-old Weidert beat Morganty with a shovel and a baseball bat before making him dig his own grave and burying him alive. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, a ruling that was later appealed and reduced to life with parole. Weidert, now in his late 50’s, was first granted parole in 2015 before Governor Jerry Brown overturned the decision by the state parole board. Since then Brown, and even Governor Gavin Newsom last year, blocked Weidert’s parole. But this time Newsom took no action effectively allowing Weidert’s release.
PoliticsPosted by
Law & Crime

Gov. Newsom Allows Parole for Man Who Brutally Murdered a Disabled Person in 1980. The Convicted Killer Was Considered a ‘Danger to Society’ as Recently as Last Year.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has reportedly decided not to block the release of a murderer who has been behind bars for 40 years after being convicted of killing a developmentally disabled man by burying him alive. According to a report from the Associated Press, officials from Newsom’s office said...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Hannity slams Newsom over his 'rampant disregard for his own rules'

Fox News host Sean Hannity slammed California Gov. Gavin Newsom, calling out his hypocrisy over COVID-19 regulations. SEAN HANNITY: Let’s start with Gavin Newsom who is now in the fight of his life in the recall race with polls now finally having him underwater. I guess enough COVID hypocrisy has sunk into the people of California. You may remember back in November 2020. Remember he was caught at that group dinner, ritzy French Laundry restaurant—no masks, no social distancing— all while he was telling everyone else in California that doing this would be putting lives at risk? And that’s not all! His kids...they were back in-person learning at school, while most of the rest of the state of California, their students suffered under remote learning, and just recently, he pulled his kids from a summer camp after a maskless photo emerged there exposing more of Newsom’s rampant disregard for his own rules and, of course, it doesn’t even stop there. He had one more restaurant incident.
Fox News

Ingraham: The establishment has no clothes

