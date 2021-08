Spark New Zealand raised its capex budget for its current fiscal year to speed its 5G rollout, targeting 90 per cent population coverage by the end of calendar 2023. In an earnings statement, CEO Jolie Hodson explained it committed an additional NZD35 million ($24.2 million) to 5G, boosting total mobile network investment in fiscal 2022 (the year to end-June 2022) to around NZD125 million. She noted the target assumes the government will release the necessary spectrum.