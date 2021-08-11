Watch Iron Maiden Discuss Making Of New Album ‘Senjutsu’

It’s by chance that Boldy James started working with Alchemist. Long before 2020’s Price of Tea in China came out, Boldy was hanging out in his car when a guy who was chilling with his friends got too fresh with him. Boldy proceeded to knock the guy’s five front teeth out so hard that you could probably see objects circle his head like Elmer Fudd. When someone appeared to hand the laid out dude something that looked like a gun, Boldy rightfully skated off. The guy got in front of the car and was in for a rude awakening: Boldy accidentally went full Richie April, put it in drive, and slammed him to the ground again. Boldy’s cousin Chuck Inglish, of the hip-hop duo the Cool Kids, recommended that he come to South by Southwest to lay low so as to not make him a target for the police. It’s at that event in Austin where he was introduced to the legendary producer The Alchemist.