Watch Iron Maiden Discuss Making Of New Album ‘Senjutsu’
BMG will release IRON MAIDEN‘s 17th studio album, “Senjutsu”, the band’s first in six years, on September 3. It was recorded in Paris with longstanding producer Kevin Shirley and co-produced by Steve Harris. It was preceded on July 15 by an already highly acclaimed animated video for the first single “The Writing On The Wall” made by BlinkInk based on a concept by singer Bruce Dickinson with two former Pixar executives. It followed a month-long teaser campaign and global “treasure hunt” for clues about the track title and concept.districtchronicles.com
Comments / 0