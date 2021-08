EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Mostly sunny and hotter as high temps climb into the mid to upper 90s. A southwest breeze gusting 15 to 20 miles an hour will temper the effects of the heat a bit this afternoon. A Heat Advisory is the combination of hot temperatures coupled with high humidity to create a heat index of 104 to 110 this afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms will provide temporary relief from the heat.