Stephen King reveals his five favorite Stephen King stories
Stephen King has revealed which of his many, many stories are his favorites. "My favorite short story would be called Survivor Type, which was about a physician who gets stranded on a little island, and he's smuggling heroin and he's starving, so he eats himself piece by piece," the prolific writer told Stephen Colbert, adding: "I like Misery, the novel Misery, a lot, that was kind of fun, it was a fun book to write… I like Lisey's Story very much, it's a series, it's now streaming on Apple Plus, and I held onto that for a long time. The Stand, and there was one called Stand By Me – The Body. And Billy Summers, my current one."www.gamesradar.com
