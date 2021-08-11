Daily Digest: Bielema's long-term impact transfers; Dosunmu's breakout second half

West Virginia will likely never again recruit a full class of high school and junior college players in a single cycle. With the emergence of the transfer portal, the NCAA allowing a one-time transfer for all players, and the ever-changing landscape of college athletics, the Mountaineers will continue to leave a handful of spots open in every class to add transfers later in the cycle. This past year was no different, as Neal Brown and Company added offensive lineman Doug Nester from Virginia Tech, defensive lineman Darel Middleton from Tennessee, linebacker Lance Dixon from Penn State, linebacker DeShawn Stevens from Maine, and cornerback Charles Woods from Illinois State. All but Middleton already appear in the two-deep that came out earlier this offseason, and Middleton will assuredly be there as he made his decision after that depth chart was made. Brown discusses each of their additions and potential impact in the video above.