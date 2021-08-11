Cancel
Daily Digest: Bielema's long-term impact transfers; Dosunmu's breakout second half

By Jeremy Werner
247Sports
 8 days ago

There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Today, get up to speed on Illinois football's long-term impact transfers, Ayo Dosunmu's breakout second half at NBA Summer League, Mike Small's five-peat and another preseason watch list for an Illini football player.

College Sports247Sports

Daily Digest: Storr off the board; Dosunmu set for Summer League

There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Today, get up to speed on an Illini recruit committing elsewhere, a premier prospect reclassifying, an honor for an Illini women's basketball freshman, an honor for a former Illini baseball star and an Illini preparing for his first Summer League.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Ayo Dosunmu and the Chicago Bulls look to build on solid second half

On Tuesday, Ayo Dosunmu and the Chicago Bulls continued their trek through the 2021 NBA Summer League. After a tough first game that saw the Bulls fall to the New Orleans Pelicans 94-77, Ayo helped Chicago get back on the winning track with a big win over the San Antonio Spurs. Trailing by 15 points at halftime, the Bulls stormed back in the second half to win the game, 92-89.
Illinois Statethechampaignroom.com

Bielema’s Journey to Illinois

Josh Whitman’s tenure as Athletic Director has been marked with bringing big names to Illinois. He brought in a well-regarded NFL coach in Lovie Smith in his first move and also was able to reel in a rising Brad Underwood, both moves helping stabilize and bring the respective programs back to relevance.
NFL247Sports

Daily Digest: Ayo Dosunmu asserts himself; Transition week for Illini football

There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Today, get up to speed on a transition week for Illinois football, an Illini earning his PGA TOUR card, the latest on conference realignment, the latest on Illini Ayo Dosunmu in NBA Summer League and a former Illini great winning an ATP title.
NBANBA

Ayo Dosunmu has breakout game as Bulls fall to Grizzlies

P-Wil has left the building. So there'll be no encore. Which gave Bulls rookie second-round draft choice Ayo Dosunmu an opportunity to perform in the spotlights on Sunday. And it was Dosunmu's breakout Summer League show with 26 points and seven rebounds in the Bulls 96-91 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Bulls close Summer League 9 p.m. (CT) Monday against the Charlotte Hornets.
Posted by
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Loses Commitment From 5-Star Recruit

Ohio State‘s football program has lost a commitment from one of the top recruits in the 2022 class. Jaheim Singletary, the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2022 class per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, has officially de-committed from the Buckeyes. The No. 5 cornerback in the ’22 class announced his decision...
letsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Details on Scott Frost's buyout at Nebraska revealed

In the wake of Wednesday’s report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which states Nebraska is under NCAA investigation for “improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” questions have been flying regarding the status of head coach Scott Frost, who many considered to be on shaky ground to begin with.
GolfGolf Digest

Jaxon Brigman, who lost tour card after signing an incorrect score, dies

Jaxon Brigman, who infamously lost a chance at the PGA Tour thanks to an incorrect scorecard, has died. He was 50. Brigman was a standout amateur, winning three straight Texas individual state championships in the 1980s. He attended Oklahoma State University and was a member of the Cowboys’ 1991 NCAA championship team. Brigman also attained All-American honors in 1993.
NFLsportsmockery.com

REPORT: Chicago Bears Offensive Line Gets Another Jolt Of Good News

Wednesday was a dark moment for the Chicago Bears offensive line as the news dropped rookie 2nd round tackle Teven Jenkins underwent back surgery. It left many wondering what the fate of this group will be. Thankfully, it only took 24 hours for them to get some good news. According to head coach Matt Nagy, 5th round pick Larry Borom is back at practice after missing over a week with a concussion.
Posted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

How Ohio State football is preparing to play Haskell Garrett and Taron Vincent together this season

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football defensive line coach Larry Johnson decided to solve a subtraction problem with a little multiplication. Tommy Togiai’s departure to the NFL left a significant hole at nose tackle. So Haskell Garrett, a returning starter who appeared on some All-American lists, is cross training at both defensive tackle spots with Taron Vincent, a former top prospect continually held back by injuries.
College Sports247Sports

WATCH: WVU's new transfers are going to make an impact this fall

West Virginia will likely never again recruit a full class of high school and junior college players in a single cycle. With the emergence of the transfer portal, the NCAA allowing a one-time transfer for all players, and the ever-changing landscape of college athletics, the Mountaineers will continue to leave a handful of spots open in every class to add transfers later in the cycle. This past year was no different, as Neal Brown and Company added offensive lineman Doug Nester from Virginia Tech, defensive lineman Darel Middleton from Tennessee, linebacker Lance Dixon from Penn State, linebacker DeShawn Stevens from Maine, and cornerback Charles Woods from Illinois State. All but Middleton already appear in the two-deep that came out earlier this offseason, and Middleton will assuredly be there as he made his decision after that depth chart was made. Brown discusses each of their additions and potential impact in the video above.
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

Rutgers Picks Up Second Diving Transfer in Mizzou’s Savana Trueb

Trueb will be the second big addition to the Rutgers diving program when she arrives on campus this fall with three years of remaining eligibility. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For...

