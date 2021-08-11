Cancel
PreSonus Revelator io24 is an interface designed for recording and streaming

By Daniel Seah
musictech.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreSonus has launched the Revelator io24, a compact two-channel interface geared towards recording and streaming. The interface draws from the podcasting and streaming features included on the brand’s Revelator USB microphone, only this time you get to use your own microphones. Stream Mix mode sums and routes your entire mix to USB, which is recognised by your choice of streaming software without any additional routing or hardware.

