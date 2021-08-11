PreSonus Revelator io24 is an interface designed for recording and streaming

Starting in 2001, Kieran Hebden, the British electronic producer who records as Four Tet, released four studio albums on Domino Records. Now, Music Week reports that Hebden has made a claim for damages against Domino over the royalty rate for the streams and downloads of many of the records that he released on Domino. Hebden and Domino haven’t been able to reach a settlement, so the case is set to go before a judge at the Business And Property Courts of the UK’s High Court Of Justice.