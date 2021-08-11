Cancel
What If…? premiere brings back a surprise deep cut character from Agent Carter's MCU history

By Bradley Russell
 15 days ago
The What If…? premiere may have changed some key moments from Marvel’s history – including introducing Captain Carter, no less – but there were still some familiar faces dotted throughout the first episode. One of them is likely to be someone you can picture but can’t quite place – because...

TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Marvel fans react to new What If…? episode: "Marvel is so sick and twisted for this"

Warning: The following contains spoilers for What If…? episode 3! Turn away now if you're not all caught up on the Disney Plus series!. The latest episode of Marvel's What If…? was unusually brutal, with five Avengers meeting their ends across the runtime. It turned out Hank Pym was behind the murders, shrinking extra small to kill the heroes without a trace after his daughter Hope was killed on a SHIELD mission. Nick Fury eventually figured out the plot with help from Black Widow and Loki, though the trickster god ended up taking over the world (naturally).
ComicsInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Who Will Replace Doctor Strange

Earlier this year, Marvel Comics confirmed that Doctor Strange will die in an upcoming limited series titled, appropriately, The Death of Doctor Strange. Marvel’s official announcement about the “The Death of Doctor Strange #1” — the first of a five-issue series — reads:. Written by Jed MacKay (BLACK CAT, MOON...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

What If...? proves Captain Carter should be the MCU's next big hero

Hayley Atwell deserved better. Her role as Peggy Carter in the MCU has seen her pulled from pillar to post, first as a supporting act in The First Avenger, then as a lead in a standalone series seemingly scrubbed from canon. Finally, Peg was merely a button on Steve Rogers’ story in Avengers: Endgame. It’s long been time for her to properly take the reins – and What If…? has suddenly provided the perfect platform.
TV SeriesComicBook

Why Marvel's What If...? Starts With Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter

Marvel Studios finally made its foray into the world of animation this week, with the premiere of the multiversal anthology series What If...? The show tells stories of alternate realities from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the first episode focusing on Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter getting the Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers. There are a lot of different stories on the way, but the choice to start with Captain Carter is an important one, especially since she'll be back in other episodes later this season and in Season 2.
ComicsPosted by
Distractify

'What If...?' Introduces Us to a New Game-Changing MCU Character in the Multiverse

Now that What If…? is finally here, Marvel fans are already excited for more. But we definitely have some questions. The series itself is narrated by the Watcher, but we don’t know much about this mysterious being. The Watcher introduces himself and What If…? right off the bat — “I am the Watcher. I am your guide through these vast new realities. Follow me and ponder the question 'what if?'"
TV SeriesIGN

Marvel What If? Ep. 1 Breakdown: Will Captain Carter Cross Over to Live-Action? | MCU Canon Fodder

What if Peggy Carter took Dr. Erskine's super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers? Questions like these are what fuel Marvel Studios' What If? on Disney Plus, the first new animation Marvel has produced for Disney +. There are infinite possibilities for Marvel super heroes in Marvel's Multiverse, and Marvel What If plays some of these possibilities out to their logical conclusions. Case in Point? Captain Carter, the new hero created when Peggy Carter took the super soldier serum when Steve Rogers couldn't. Instead of Captain America, Peggy becomes Captain Carter, the allied's best hope against Hydra, led by the villainous Red Skull. Will Marvel Studios use Captain Carter in the future? Could she lead her own team of variant Avengers? Join IGN host Max Scoville for Canon Fodder and the Marvel What If Episode 1 breakdown featuring all the Easter Eggs we could find. Steve Rogers is Hydra Stomper in this alternate reality in a Disney Plus Marvel show still set in the MCU, just in an alternate universe. With What If? Disney Plus has its first MCU animated project. This Marvel new series does not show us anything about Avengers Endgame but the What If clip Captain America did should explain what's going on there. Disney Plus along with Marvel drive this Marvel new series on Disney Plus.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Is Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Part of the MCU?

Like all good superhero fans, I’m a huge fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (henceforth MCU). And like all MCU fans, I was ecstatic to see that they were coming out with a show called What If…? I was even more excited when What If…? actually premiered on Disney+! I watched it. Loved it. The animation style was gorgeous and the story was incredibly fun. But, like most other fans of the MCU, I started wondering if the What If…? series is going to be canon and fit into the larger MCU. I mean, it’s pretty obvious there is going to be some craziness going on with the upcoming MCU movies. It was already proven in Avengers: Endgame that there will be some crossover from these different universes, as well as having some time travel potential to bring back different people from the past and potentially more super-powered people from the future.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Dave Bautista Brouhaha, Marvel Exec Explains Why What If? Couldn't Bring All The MCU Stars Back

When Marvel's What If...? was announced for Disney+, it was touted to have many of its animated heroes being voiced by the same actors who portrayed them in the MCU. While that is certainly true, the animated anthology is definitely missing a few key names from stars who didn't lend their voices, with Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista claiming he was never even asked to provide Drax's voice at all. Following his comments, executive producer Brad Winderbaum has spoken out about the vision for What If...? and its casting processm, while also teasing a wave of new animated projects is on the way.

