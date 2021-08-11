Doogie White Looks Back On His Iron Maiden Audition, Says Blaze Bayley ‘Did A Great Job’

Doogie White, the Scottish rock singer best known for stints with RAINBOW, Yngwie Malmsteen and Michael Schenker, recalled his audition to replace Bruce Dickinson in IRON MAIDEN in 1993. Speaking to Rocking With Jam Man, he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “I was recording in Brussels in Belgium, I was doing an album, and a friend of mine phoned me up and said Bruce was gonna be leaving IRON MAIDEN at the end of the tour and I should really send a tape in to Sanctuary [MAIDEN‘s management company]. So when I got home from doing the album, I put together four or five songs and sent them out. And I got contacted and told I would be singing with IRON MAIDEN on the Monday. And I got a cassette with, I think, 20 songs or something, and I had to learn them over the weekend. I was younger then; I could remember things. I sang with them on the Monday.”