Having Mare withdrawals? Kate Winslet is talking about going back to Easttown

By GLENN WHIPP
Kansas City Star
 8 days ago

"Actors talking about their process can be so f— tedious. You go, 'Shut up. You're just a f— actor." Coming from Kate WInslet, this is both a preface and a warning, a self-aware salvo telling you that she's about to dig into how Mare Sheehan— the gruff, opinionated, vape-smoking, hoagie-eating detective she played so memorably in the HBO limited series "Mare of Easttown" — got under her skin in ways that made it hard to let go. Not just hard. Almost impossible.

