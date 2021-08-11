Browning Investments to build 916,000 sq ft warehouse in Pleasant View area
The Shelby County Commissioners approved a rezoning ordinance Monday morning that will allow for Browning Investments to build a warehouse in the Pleasant View area. The commissioners rezoned 56.27 acres at 9175 N. Frontage Road from A1 Conservation Agricultural to L1 Low Intensity Industrial with several stipulations. Browning Investments plans to build a warehouse for speculative purposes, meaning they’ll build the warehouse and another business will rent/purchase that facility after it’s built.www.shelbynews.com
Comments / 0