Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Tilly Ramsay is the ninth celebrity contestant confirmed for Strictly 2021!

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatilda 'Tilly' Ramsay is a chef, social media influencer and CBBC presenter. Tilly said: “I’m so excited and grateful to be joining the Strictly family! I’m always up for fun new challenges and this will be my biggest adventure yet! I’m going to put my heart and soul into this and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on and show my Dad how it’s really done! Bring on the glitz, glamour and sequins!”

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dancing Shoes#Cooking#Glamour#Cbbc#Tiktok#Children#Kitchen Takeover
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Funny Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Reason Gordon Ramsay's Children Won't Inherit His Money

Chef Gordon Ramsay has built quite the empire over the course of his decades in the culinary industry. In addition to the countless television shows he's been a part of, whether judging on cooking competition shows or revamping restaurants in need of help, he has also opened numerous restaurants, and currently owns approximately 35 spots worldwide, according to Insider. He has achieved a ton of financial success, with his net worth clocking in at an approximate $220 million, according to Wealthy Gorilla. And on top of it all, Ramsay is a family man who seems utterly devoted to his wife, Tana Ramsay, and their five children, Megan, Jack, Holly, Oscar, and Matilda, the one who may just follow in her father's footsteps in the culinary industry.
TV ShowsPopculture

'Love Island USA' Season 3 Contestant Reveals Reason for Abruptly Leaving

Love Island USA Season 3 contestant Leslie Golden has revealed her reason for abruptly leaving the reality series. Over on Instagram, Golden responded to a fan question about why she was no longer on the show. Replying through an Instagram Stories post, Golden explained that she left for "personal reasons."
Celebritiesmashed.com

The Celebrity Gordon Ramsay Would Love To Cook For

Chef Gordon Ramsay has been gracing the television screens of culinary fans for years now on his various shows. Whether he's exploring international cuisine by meeting locals whipping up authentic fare on "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted," judging the dishes crafted by home cooks on "MasterChef," or helping a flailing restaurant revive itself on "Kitchen Nightmares," Ramsay certainly knows his way around a kitchen. In addition to his presence on a variety of television programs, Ramsay also has 35 restaurants around the world where hungry diners can sample dishes he has approved, even if he can't actually be in the kitchen at every single location all the time (via Insider).
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana sparks major reaction as she dances in her wedding dress after 25 years

If there's one celebrity couple we love to swoon over, it's Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana, who celebrated 25 years of marriage together on Saturday. Fans were left in awe of Tana's adorable tribute to her husband on their special day, as she posted a video of herself dancing in her wedding dress after finding it amongst her belongings in their luxurious London home.
TV ShowsPosted by
GoldDerby

Was Josie Clemens robbed on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’? Gordon Ramsay says she ‘still needs more time to grow’ [POLL]

One of the early front-runners to win “Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns,” 22-year-old Josie Clemens, was just eliminated from the competition. Host Gordon Ramsay took her jacket in the August 16 episode after being nominated by the Red Team’s temporary leader, Kiya Willhelm. Kiya was adamant that the private chef from Macomb, Michigan was the worst chef on her team, so she didn’t bother discussing it with her other cohorts. Do you think Josie was robbed of a shot of making it to the Top 8 of Season 20? Vote in our poll below. Gordon’s decision came down to Josie vs. Steven...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Adorable Way Gordon Ramsay's Wife Tana Celebrated Their Anniversary

In a scene straight out of a feel-good romantic movie, Tana Ramsay swirled, twirled, and giggled in her wedding dress — almost 25 years after her wedding day. In a video posted to Instagram, Tana, who wed Gordon Ramsay on December 21, 1996 (via Hollywood Life), said she stumbled upon the dress while decluttering. "Clearing out our home and unearthed my wedding dress — 25 years and 5 pregnancies later and happy to say it still fits," she wrote in the post. Her husband was among the first to comment, "Omfg," he wrote with a flame emoji. The video garnered almost 130,000 views within three days of the post.
Behind Viral Videosmashed.com

The Internet Is Losing It Over This Hilarious Gordon Ramsay Impression

While celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is best known as the tough-talking and temperamental host of shows like "Kitchen Nightmares," "Hell's Kitchen," and "MasterChef," younger generations may know Ramsay best from his popular TikTok account, which has over 25 million followers and frequently receives millions of views per video (via TikTok). Now, a viral video of a spot-on impression of the chef is taking the internet by storm and has received a stamp of approval from Ramsay himself.
CelebritiesBBC

Welcome Sara Davies MBE, our sixth celebrity for Strictly 2021!

Sara Davies MBE is an entrepreneur and television personality who is part of the panel on Dragons' Den. “My Mam and Dad are going to be so excited. I’m really nervous because so far the producers keep asking me if I can dance. Truth be told – I haven’t got a clue! I’ve not danced since I did ballet lessons when I was little. The business world has taught me that tenacity, drive and determination deliver results, I hope that I can bring that to the dancefloor. And I’m excited to see the impact of all those hours of training on my mum tum!”
TV Showstatler.com

Who is Tilly Ramsay? Gordon Ramsay's daughter joins cast of Strictly Come Dancing

With the drawing to a close of the summer comes excitement over autumn television, and in particular, Strictly Come Dancing. Last week, the BBC announced its final line-up of hopefuls competing for the famous glitter ball trophy, with Olympians (Adam Peaty), comedians (Robert Webb) and actors (Greg Wise) making up the final 12 dancers.
Theater & DanceHello Magazine

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford reveal ninth Strictly Come Dancing contestant - find out who!

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have revealed the ninth Strictly Come Dancing contestant on This Morning - and we can’t wait to see them take on the iconic dance floor!. Tilly Ramsay is Gordan and Tana Ramsay's daughter, and is best known for being a social media star on TikTok, where she boasts of 9.5 million followers. She also presented Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch on CBBC, which saw her cooking and having adventures along with her family, for which she received three Children’s BAFTA nominations.
TV Showsfemalefirst.co.uk

Sara Davies confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing

'Dragons' Den' star Sara Davies is the sixth celebrity confirmed for this year's 'Strictly Come Dancing'. Sara Davies is the sixth celebrity confirmed for this year's 'Strictly Come Dancing'. The 'Dragons' Den' star is delighted to have signed up for the Latin and ballroom show, but she is "really nervous"...

Comments / 0

Community Policy