Tilly Ramsay is the ninth celebrity contestant confirmed for Strictly 2021!
Matilda 'Tilly' Ramsay is a chef, social media influencer and CBBC presenter. Tilly said: “I’m so excited and grateful to be joining the Strictly family! I’m always up for fun new challenges and this will be my biggest adventure yet! I’m going to put my heart and soul into this and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on and show my Dad how it’s really done! Bring on the glitz, glamour and sequins!”www.bbc.co.uk
