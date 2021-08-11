Cancel
We don’t need a government mandate. The markets already created a vaccine apartheid

Kansas City Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is mounting pressure on the Biden administration to mandate vaccinations against the COVID-19 virus. Those on the far left contend that required vaccinations are necessary to combat the spread of the virus regardless of individuals’ preferences: The greater good trumps personal freedom. The reflex to substitute the government’s judgment for that of the people should be avoided because it is likely unnecessary to achieve near-universal vaccination against the virus. Competitive markets are likely to get the job done without the political fallout that will inevitably follow from the government usurping the individual’s right to choose.

