Cell Phones

Apple’s iPhone 13 may come with new camera features, including portrait mode video

By Kishan Vyas
xda-developers
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe iPhone 13 series is reportedly coming this fall. Leaks and rumors over the past few months have revealed plenty about various improvements and upgrades that Apple’s next smartphone lineup will bring along. The camera performance has always remained one of the strongholds of iPhones, and it looks like the new iPhone 13 series will have even more impressive camera tricks up its sleeve, as per a new report.

