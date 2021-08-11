Several injured in West Penn SUV rollover

Several adults and a child were injured in a crash Tuesday night in West Penn Township. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. along Route 443 near the intersection with Archery Club Road. An SUV was found on its roof in a ditch with several of the victims trapped inside. The West Penn and Community Fire Company of New Ringgold responded. The Tamaqua ambulance and three Lehighton paramedic units were dispatched to the scene. West Penn police are investigating the incident. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.