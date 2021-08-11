Cancel
News Brief: Budget Framework, Cuomo Resignation, Delta Variant

Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
The Senate approves a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint. New York's lieutenant governor will take over after Gov. Cuomo's steps down. More than 93% of new U.S. COVID-19 cases involve the delta variant.

Alabama Public Radio

Alabama Public Radio

Tuscaloosa, AL
