Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Margot Robbie cast in new Wes Anderson movie

By Celebretainment
homenewshere.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMargot Robbie has joined the cast of Wes Anderson's new movie. The 31-year-old actress has boarded the all-star ensemble for the acclaimed director's upcoming project as she joins Tom Hanks, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton in the film. Wes is writing and directing the movie, which is expected to be...

homenewshere.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Bill Murray
Person
Tom Ackerley
Person
Tom Hanks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daily Mirror
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Margot Robbie Just Called James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad The GOAT Of Superhero Films

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. There are some high hopes for James Gunn’s upcoming The Suicide Squad (Not to be confused with 2016’s Suicide Squad, as this is NOT a sequel). Well, the hype level may have just been raised even higher as Margot Robbie just called James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad the GOAT of superhero films.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Margot Robbie and James Gunn Are Baffled

Margot Robbie Updates: The internet has recently been very much obsessed with Margot Robbie’s feet after she was the guest at the Jimmy Kimmel Live Show. Although the star is flattered by the Internet’s obsession, director James Gunn is extremely confused about it. They appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s Live Show...
WWEPosted by
ClutchPoints

Margot Robbie and John Cena has an unusual history

It’s no secret that Margot Robbie and John Cena are two of the most successful actors today. But apparently, the two Suicide Squad stars have more history than some of you might know. In an interview at Jimmy Kimmel Live, where Robbie and Cena were joined by Suicide Squad Director...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill’s New Spy Movie Heading To AppleTV+ In $200 Million Deal

Matthew Vaughn is evidently a massive fan of the spy genre, with the third installment in his Kingsman franchise arriving later this year, with plans for another seven movies and a TV show once The King’s Man has finally been released. The filmmaker isn’t slowing down in his quest to conquer espionage cinema, either, with the star studded Argylle being officially announced last month.
MoviesTalking With Tami

In Case You Missed It: The Cast Of ‘The Suicide Squad’ Margot Robbie, John Cena And James Gunn Stop By ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Did you get to tune into JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE with guest host Anthony Anderson? On July 21st, they had guests Margot Robbie, John Cena and James Gunn (“The Suicide Squad”). Margot Robbie, John Cena & James Gunn talked to host Anthony about their new movie The Suicide Squad coming to theaters & HBO Max, John “stealing” his costume, Margot sleeping with a cardboard cutout of John in the room for two years, we surprise John with a cutout of Margot to return the favor, James talks about his history with Anthony, the craziest stunts that he had Margot and John do on set, our former co-worker Steve Agee playing the Shark in a motion capture suit for the film, a new show about Peacemaker, and Margot talks about her old pet rat.
MoviesCollider

New ‘The French Dispatch’ Poster Showcases Wes Anderson’s Biggest Cast Yet

Wes Anderson's films are always filled with an impressive cast, but his long-awaited film, The French Dispatch, is probably his most impressive yet. Like many other movies, The French Dispatch has been delayed due to the pandemic, but it premiered with high praise at Cannes Film Festival last month, and it'll officially release in theaters on October 22. The film follows three different storylines as the French foreign bureau of a fictional Kansas newspaper creates its final issue.
Celebritiesallears.net

Scarlett Johansson Lands First Role Post Disney Lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson has been in the news quite a bit lately. While her future with Disney is uncertain at the moment, Johansson’s career continues to flourish, with the Oscar-nominated actress landing a new role. Variety reported that Scarlett Johansson was just cast in Wes Anderson’s newest film alongside an A-list...
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Scarlett Johansson joins Tom Hanks and Margot Robbie in all-star movie

Scarlett Johansson is the latest star to join Wes Anderson's next movie, which is currently shooting in Spain. The cast includes several Anderson favourites, such as Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody and Jason Schwartzman. The Black Widow star joins other big-name newcomers Tom Hanks and Margot Robbie. Homeland's Rupert Friend will also star.
MoviesVulture

Scarlett Johansson Joins Cast of Wes Anderson’s Latest Film

Looks like Scarlett Johansson will be Wes Anderson’s token colored person in his upcoming film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Black Widow star is the latest A-list actor to sign onto the filmmaker’s French Dispatch follow-up, currently shooting in Spain. She joins his usual suspects — Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, and Tilda Swinton — as well as newcomers Margot Robbie, Rupert Friend, and Tom Hanks. Details about the project, which Anderson is writing and directing, are still withheld. Johansson previously worked with the director on 2018’s Isle of Dogs before receiving two Oscar nominations in 2020 for Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit. The Woody Allen supporter’s superhero stand-alone Black Widow came out in July in theaters and on Disney+, inspiring a lawsuit alleging she was guaranteed a day-and-date release in her contract. Wes Anderson certainly won’t be breaking that promise to her. The French Dispatch will finally premiere in theaters this October, just as his new film wraps shooting. We can see it now: “And the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor goes to … baby Jost???”
MoviesEmpire

Jason Schwartzman And Rupert Friend Join Wes Anderson's New Film

Wes Anderson, in addition to the core acting ensemble he routinely employs, is never above adding people to his films that he has less experience with (or, like Tom Hanks for this new movie, has never worked with). For his latest film, with its title still under wraps, he's now bringing on a veteran of his work in Jason Schwartzman and a relative newcomer in Rupert Friend.
Celebritieshomenewshere.com

James Gunn was 'privileged' to write for Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn

James Gunn found it "privilege" writing for Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn in 'The Suicide Squad'. The 55-year-old filmmaker has helmed the new DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movie and loved writing about the villain as he has long been a fan of the character. Asked if he felt under pressure writing...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Margot Robbie Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Like almost every notable Australian star to have made the jump to Hollywood before her, Margot Robbie got her start in either Neighbours or Home and Away. Funnily enough, having played Donna Freedman in 353 episodes of the latter, she went off to America and instantly landed a plum supporting role as Leonardo DiCaprio’s wife in The Wolf of Wall Street.
Worldfemalefirst.co.uk

Homesick Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie is homesick for her native Australia as she has not been home in over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Margot Robbie is incredibly homesick. The 31-year-old actress - who divides her time between London and Los Angeles - has not been back to her native Australia in over two years due to filming commitments and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy