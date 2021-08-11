Cancel
Kansas State

Letters: Readers discuss Kansas GOP gerrymandering, COVID vaccine, Kevin Strickland

Kansas City Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen one political party openly and unabashedly gerrymanders voting districts to deny voters an evenhanded election, our democracy is at great risk. I’m referring to former Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle’s 2020 speech at Wichita’s conservative Pachyderm Club, where she said plainly the Republican Party wants to unseat Rep. Sharice Davids using gerrymandering. What is happening now, with a dump late last week of a limited schedule of town halls this week, most before census data is even released, represents all that is wrong with our current politics. The political manipulation of district lines devalues the vote and undermines the democratic process.

www.kansascity.com

Comments

