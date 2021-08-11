Assassins Creed: Valhalla - The Siege of Paris Review: An Unforgettable Expansion for the Franchise

Assassin's Creed Valhalla marches into its second post-launch expansion, The Siege of Paris, and while Wrath of the Druids was stellar, Siege of Paris raises the bar even further, and it may just be my favorite storyline in Valhalla thus far. Like Wrath of the Druids, Siege of Paris has you traveling outside of England, this time taking Eivor to Paris to help a fellow clan and, as a result, throwing her in the middle of one of the most ambitious battles in Viking history. You'll meet a compelling cast of endearing yet flawed characters through an adventure that is paced just about perfectly, and with a few new twists to the Creed gameplay in the mix as well, it makes for an unforgettable tale.