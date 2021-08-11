Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Assassins Creed: Valhalla - The Siege of Paris Review: An Unforgettable Expansion for the Franchise

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssassin's Creed Valhalla marches into its second post-launch expansion, The Siege of Paris, and while Wrath of the Druids was stellar, Siege of Paris raises the bar even further, and it may just be my favorite storyline in Valhalla thus far. Like Wrath of the Druids, Siege of Paris has you traveling outside of England, this time taking Eivor to Paris to help a fellow clan and, as a result, throwing her in the middle of one of the most ambitious battles in Viking history. You'll meet a compelling cast of endearing yet flawed characters through an adventure that is paced just about perfectly, and with a few new twists to the Creed gameplay in the mix as well, it makes for an unforgettable tale.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siege Of Paris#Viking#The Rebel Missions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
Related
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris Gameplay Trailer Details Infiltration Missions, New Abilities, and More

Just as Wrath of Druids took Eivor to Ireland earlier this year, The Siege of Paris is going to take them to Frankia to take on Charles the Fat and raid Paris itself. New story content and a new map are, of course, the biggest highlights of this new expansion, but there’s plenty else on the gameplay front to look forward to as well, some of which has been highlighted in a new gameplay trailer.
Twinfinite

Tales of Arise Reveals Demo With Gameplay Aplenty

Tales of Arise is getting a demo on consoles tomorrow, but if you can’t wait (or you’re on PC), they showcased plenty of gameplay today. We get an introduction of the features of the demo directly by franchise producer Yosuke Tomizawa over approximately half an hour of video. You can...
Video GamesIGN

Tales of Arise - Free Demo Trailer

A free demo for the upcoming JRPG, Tales of Arise, is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Check out the trailer for a look at the characters, world, combat, and more. Players will be introduced to the game's diverse cast of characters, intuitive combat, and captivating story through the demo's battle tutorial, camping, cooking, and skits. Players can control any of the game's six characters to fight through different sub-quests and battle with the powerful enemy "Gigant." Each character also unlocks a different version of the demo's final skit.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Teen Dino Drama Adventure Game ‘Goodbye Volcano High’ Delayed to 2022

Developer KO_OP has announced the delay of Goodbye Volcano High. The game was originally supposed to be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC (Steam) this year, but it’ll only be available for those systems in 2022. No specific date or general season window for the game has been announced yet as the team wants to make sure the intended experience will be ready on release.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Parasight Debuts on Steam Today

Parasight, a new souls-like from indie developers ManyDev Studio and Salemir Games is out today for PC. In it players find themselves dropped onto the dangerous Nevermore Island and tasked with learning the fates of its original settlers and the last king. There are six classes to play as, gear to collect and character upgrades to acquire using “Soul Extracts.” All that said though, this is only one facet of the game.
Video Gameshardcoredroid.com

Nier: Reincarnation Review

I went into Nier: Reincarnation with pretty high expectations. While I never quite got around to playing any of the other Nier games, I don’t doubt the praise is justified. This gave me high hopes for Applibot’s mobile spinoff of Square Enix’s action RPG franchise. And in many ways, it lives up to those high expectations. But unfortunately, technical issues rendered the game nearly unplayable.
Video Gameswccftech.com

OPUS: Echo of Starsong Launches on Steam on September 1

A puzzle-adventure videogame called OPUS: Echo of Starsong will launch on PC through Steam on September 1. A demo for the game is currently available, all you have to do is head over to the game's Steam page. In OPUS, you'll find a mixture of puzzle and adventure gameplay in...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Dying Light 2 Schedules Gamescom Showcase for 26th August

Dying Light 2 developer Techland returns next week with a third episode in its Dying 2 Know promotional series, shining a light on what's new for the sequel. Scheduled to take place on 26th August 2021 at 7pm BST / 11am PT / 2pm ET, the livestream will this time focus on parkour, combat, and faction systems. Lead game designer Tymon Smektała will lead the latest behind the scenes look at Dying Light 2.
Video Gamesmoviesgamesandtech.com

Review: Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector

Although a lot of Slitherine published games tend to be too strategic for me, I became a huge fan of Black Lab Games’ work after playing Battlestar Galactica Deadlock, their previous game. After about 3 years worth of post-launch content updates, both paid and free, they decided to focus on their next project, and that would come to be Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector. As a huge fan of Warhammer 40k, I got really excited when I saw the announcement. Based on my previous experience with Battlestar Galactica Deadlock, I was hopeful that Black Lab Games wouldn’t disappoint. Now that I’ve played the game for a decent amount of time, I’m happy to say that they certainly didn’t disappoint.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Video: IGN Japan – No More Heroes 3 gameplay

In just a little more than a week, No More Heroes 3 is releasing on the Nintendo Switch. Because of this, it’s that time where gameplay videos that promote the game are really beginning to come in now. This video, for example, contains 15 minutes of gameplay. Although it comes from IGN Japan, the voice acting heard in the video is in English.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Legends Arceus is an open-world game, Nintendo confirms

Pokemon Legends Arceus has been confirmed as an open-world game by The Pokemon Company. Earlier today during a Pokemon Presents livestream from The Pokemon Company, it was revealed that Pokemon Legends Arceus is an open-world game. While the game was previously teased to be taking on an open-world approach, this was never strictly confirmed by either The Pokemon Company or Nintendo, but now we know it's going open-world for sure.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Young Souls Showcases Bosses, Announces Fall 2021 Launch

French developers 1P2P have been working hard on their upcoming RPG brawler Young Souls for a while now, and it’s finally almost time to see its full debut. With a Fall 2021 release window having been finally announced today, we can expect the dimension-hopping, goblin-busting adventures of twin orphans Jenn and Tristan sometime in the coming months. But what is there more to show from the game leading up to its release? Well, it is a mix of role-playing games and beat-’em-ups, two genres known for memorable boss encounters, so a look at the game’s bosses would be a good start, as seen with the latest clip below.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Hell Architect – Review | Sirius Gaming

Hell Architect is a 2D game about building and managing hell. Developed by Woodland Games, it is essentially a city builder, but in hell. In the game, you play as a new employee and try to get as much work as possible from the various “sinners” while building. The first thing you notice is Hell Architect’s 2D art style, which is morbidly cute. It manages to be cute even if you let your little line of sinners do terrible things to themselves.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Mayhem Brawler Review (Switch)

Mayhem Brawler Review: Taking It To The Streets (Of Rage) The beat-’em-up genre has seen something of a resurgence in recent years, with games like The Takedown, Fight ‘N Rage, and Streets of Rage 4 delivering old-school thrills to a new generation of gamers. Mayhem Brawler is the latest contender to throw its hat into the bloody ring. Developed and published by Hero Concept, it puts players in control of a team of Stronghold officers tasked with preventing a shadowy force from getting its hands on a reality-bending superweapon. With a killer comic book style aesthetic, imaginative setting, and tight and refined gameplay, it’s a top-notch brawler no fan of the genre should miss.
Video Gamesguidefall.com

Pokemon Legends Arceus Adds Evil Pokemon and a New Region

A new trailer for Pokemon Legends Arceus was released today, showing off the latest non-remake game in the RPG series. It gives a detailed look at the game’s new setting, as well as hinting at what the story will involve. Most exciting of all is the reveal that evil, red-eyed Pokemon are on their way to wreak havoc across the world.
Video Gamesdroidgamers.com

Sword of Elpisia Is a Retro Turn-Based RPG from Kemco, Out Now

No developer has more expertise in the cutesy top-down RPG genre than Kemco, and its latest project – Sword of Elpisia – looks like an absolute winner. Following a brief pre-registration campaign starting in mid-July, Sword of Elpisia is out now on Android and iOS. Story-wise, the game sees you...

Comments / 0

Community Policy