Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Linn, Macon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 04:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Linn; Macon The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Linn County in north central Missouri Northwestern Macon County in north central Missouri * Until 545 AM CDT. * At 458 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 15 miles west of La Plata to 13 miles northeast of Marceline to near Bucklin, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Elmer, Ethel and New Boston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH