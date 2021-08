McLaren is capable of fighting Ferrari right up to the final race of the season despite the improving form of the Scuderia, according to team principal Andreas Seidl. Ferrari has scored podiums at each of the last two races, with Charles Leclerc coming close to victory at Silverstone and Carlos Sainz promoted from fourth to third in Hungary following a penalty to Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel. The results came after two poles for Ferrari, which shows the potential it has at specific circuits. However, after seeing Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo taken out of promising positions in Budapest, Seidl is confident the fight for third will go to the wire.