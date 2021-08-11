Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Polish government to hold media bill vote despite upheaval

By VANESSA GERA
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ps1c6_0bOEFo8f00

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Poland's right-wing ruling party expressed confidence Wednesday in the passage of a bill that would prevent non-European owners from having controlling stakes in Polish media companies despite street protests and government upheaval over legislation that is widely seen as an attack on media freedom.

The media bill, which is scheduled for an afternoon vote, is viewed as a crucial test for the survival of independent news outlets in the former communist nation, coming six years into the rule of a populist government that has chipped away at media and judicial independence.

After a deputy prime minister who is the head of the Agreement party expressed his opposition to the bill and other government plans, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki fired him from government on Tuesday. Agreement party leader Jaroslaw Gowin had said he viewed the legislation as an attack on media diversity.

Gowin's party, which was viewed as the most moderate partner in the conservative three-party coalition that has governed Poland since 2015, said Wednesday that it was formally withdrawing. The party holds 13 seats in the 460-seat Sejm, the lower house of parliament, and most of its lawmakers plan to stay loyal to Gowin.

Polish media reported that the coalition's largest party, Law and Justice, was trying to win over some Agreement members who might be wavering.

A vote still was anticipated on the media amendment at the center of the dispute. The government's spokesman expressed confidence Wednesday in its passage. The measure was expected to pick up the needed votes from some from opposition nationalist lawmakers.

Law and Justice has long sought to nationalize the media, claiming the policy is for national security reasons. The party has cited the risk of hostile powers like Russia and China influencing public debate in Poland.

The European Union has accused the Law and Justice-led Polish government of defying the EU's democratic values. But the 27- member bloc has had few tools for altering either Warsaw’s course, or that of authoritarian Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, under whom media diversity has been sharply curtailed.

The bill set to be voted on Wednesday is widely viewed as a effort to silence an independent, U.S.-owned television broadcaster that has exposed government wrongdoing as the ruling party faces weakening support — and a parliamentary election scheduled in two years.

If it passes, the bill would require American company Discovery Inc. to sell its controlling stake in TVN, a network with many channels that operates Poland's all-news station TVN24 and has a flagship evening news program watched daily by millions.

Critics say they fear the bill, if passed, would mark a huge step away from democracy, and the ideals fought for by Lech Walesa's Solidarity movement in the 1980s.

“A vote for taking over TVN will be a vote for an anti-Western dictatorship with impunity for thieves,” Radek Sikorski, a former Polish foreign minister, said. “We all know it, and so do the PiS (Law and Justice) lawmakers. I did not think they were capable of such a betrayal of the ideals of Solidarity.”

Protests against the media amendment were held in dozens of cities and towns in Poland on Tuesday. Speakers voiced their fear that eliminating TVN as an an independent voice would bring back a level of censorship that many Poles still remember from communism.

“I am afraid that there will be censorship, that it will be followed by the lack of democracy, simply a totalitarian state," protester Lucyna Kiderska said in Warsaw. "Slowly, slowly we will come back to the past.”

___

Rafal Niedzielski contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
58K+
Followers
60K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mateusz Morawiecki
Person
Lech Walesa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polish#Ruling Party#Populist Party#Ap#Non European#Communist#The Agreement Party#Sejm#Justice#The European Union#Eu#Hungarian#Tvn#Solidarity#Anti Western#Poles#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
China
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Herald

EU holds migrant talks, accuses Belarus of 'hybrid warfare'

BRUSSELS -- European Union ministers are holding emergency talks on Wednesday in response to allegations that Belarus is deliberately sending migrants to Lithuania as part of a 'œhybrid warfare' campaign to destabilize the Baltic EU member country. The ministers are holding a videoconference in a so-called 'œintegrated political crisis response'...
Politicsc21media.net

European giants slam Polish government over changes in media law

The European Publishers Council (EPC) and its members have expressed “extreme concern” over the Polish government’s plans to outlaw foreign ownership of local media companies. The EPC, a high-level group of 28 chairmen and CEOs of leading European media corporations, said the proposed changes to the law in Poland recently...
PoliticsJacksonville Journal Courier

Poland tells EU it will shut disciplinary chamber for judges

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland has told the European Union that it will shut down a chamber at its Supreme Court devoted to disciplining judges, an issue that has been at the center of a dispute between Warsaw and Brussels. The Polish government said Tuesday that it sent a letter...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

EU brands Polish media bill 'a negative signal'

(Reuters) - The European Commission on Thursday criticized a Polish bill limiting foreign ownership of media companies that has been passed by the country’s lower house of parliament, saying it sent a negative signal. “Media pluralism and diversity of opinions are what strong democracies welcome, not fight against,” the Vice...
Foreign Policyinvesting.com

Polish lower house passes media reform bill, which U.S. denounces

WARSAW (Reuters) -Polish lawmakers advanced a bill on Wednesday that the opposition says aims to silence a U.S.-owned news channel critical of the government, leading to a swift denunciation from the United States, one of Warsaw's most important allies. Washington had warned that failure to renew the licence of Discovery-owned...
Congress & CourtsVoice of America

Polish Parliament Advances Media Bill US Denounces

WARSAW - Polish lawmakers have advanced a bill that the opposition says aims to silence a U.S.-owned news channel critical of the government, leading to a swift denunciation from the United States, one of Warsaw's most important allies. Washington had warned that failure to renew the license of Discovery-owned news...
Politicswcn247.com

Polish ruling party loses majority amid rift over media bill

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s ruling right-wing party has lost its parliamentary majority after a coalition partner announced it was leaving the government. The development Wednesday comes amid a rift over a bill which the junior partner party views as an attack on media freedom. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki kicked out a deputy prime minister who is the head of that party. The small party said Wednesday that it was formally leaving Morawiecki's government, taking with it the coalition's slim majority in parliament. The ruling Law and Justice party still plans to hold a vote later on Wednesday on legislation that is widely viewed as a effort to silence U.S.-owned broadcaster that is critical of the government.
Lawdailyjournal.net

Polish lawmakers pass bill seen as limiting media freedom

WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s parliament voted Wednesday in favor of a bill that would force Discovery Inc., the U.S. owner of Poland’s largest private television network, to sell its Polish holdings. The bill, if it gets the Polish president’s approval, is widely viewed as a blow to media independence in...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
AFP

Polish MPs approve controversial media law but government wobbles

Polish MPs on Wednesday voted in favour of a new law that critics say will curb media freedom and hit ties with the United States, but the ruling coalition also lost several key votes, putting its long-term future in doubt. - Earlier in the parliamentary session, the government lost four key votes, a day after a junior partner walked out of the governing coalition led by PiS. In one of the votes, MPs voted by 229 to 227 to suspend the session to postpone a vote on the media law.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

EU foreign chief calls fall of Kabul “catastrophe”

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s foreign policy chief on Thursday called the fall of Afghanistan’s capital and the resurgence of the Taliban “a catastrophe” and “nightmare” that laid bare a failure of intelligence and trans-Atlantic cooperation. EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell further criticized U.S. President Joe Biden for...
ImmigrationPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

EU condemns Belarus for 'direct attack' using migrants

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union on Wednesday condemned what it called Belarus’s “aggressive behavior” in organizing illegal border crossings with migrants into Latvia, Lithuania and Poland with the aim of destabilizing the 27-nation bloc. So far this year, more than 4,100 asylum-seekers, most of them from Iraq, have...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Merkel warns of crisis if Afghans fleeing Taliban not supported

BERLIN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Germany and other western countries should provide aid to countries neighbouring Afghanistan to help them deal with an influx of Afghans fleeing the Taliban or risk a repeat of the 2015 migrant crisis, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday. "We need to make sure that...
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

Taliban’s haul of US military gear includes 2,000 armoured vehicles and 40 aircraft

The Taliban’s haul of US military gear provided to the Afghan army includes 2,000 armoured vehicles and 40 aircraft, officials say.The militant group swept into power in Kabul this week and now controls the high-tech arsenal of weaponry and equipment left behind by the fleeing Afghan forces.American intelligence officials told Reuters says that this could include US Humvees, UH-60 Black Hawks, scout attack helicopters, and ScanEagle military drones.“Everything that hasn’t been destroyed is the Taliban’s now,” one US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told the news outlet.Officials say the White House is so concerned about the Taliban’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy