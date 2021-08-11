Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-08-19 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garden A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GARDEN AND EASTERN DEUEL COUNTIES At 417 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Barton, or 9 miles northwest of Big Springs, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lewellen, Ash Hollow State Historical Park and Windlass Hill. This includes Highway 92 between mile markers 115 and 118. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
