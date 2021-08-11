Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Weather Forecast

fox5ny.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Mike Woods says heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in effect today through tomorrow. Some showers are possible. The high will be 92 degrees but will feel warmer.

www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 15:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Yuma A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT/530 PM CDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN YUMA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN COLORADO...SOUTHWESTERN CHEYENNE AND NORTHWESTERN SHERMAN COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS At 349 PM MDT/449 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of Bonny Reservoir, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Yuma County in northeastern Colorado, southwestern Cheyenne and northwestern Sherman Counties in northwestern Kansas. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 15:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Yuma A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT/530 PM CDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN YUMA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN COLORADO...SOUTHWESTERN CHEYENNE AND NORTHWESTERN SHERMAN COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS At 349 PM MDT/449 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of Bonny Reservoir, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Yuma County in northeastern Colorado, southwestern Cheyenne and northwestern Sherman Counties in northwestern Kansas. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Garden County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garden by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garden A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GARDEN AND EASTERN DEUEL COUNTIES At 417 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Barton, or 9 miles northwest of Big Springs, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lewellen, Ash Hollow State Historical Park and Windlass Hill. This includes Highway 92 between mile markers 115 and 118. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 13:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yuma A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN YUMA COUNTY At 413 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles south of Pleasant Valley, or 12 miles southeast of Holyoke, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Yuma County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 18:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Yuma A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN YUMA COUNTY At 652 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Lone Star, or 16 miles north of Yuma, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clarkville. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 266 and 269. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 19:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado...and southwestern Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Yuma A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN YUMA COUNTY At 747 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles south of Pleasant Valley to 16 miles north of Wray to 6 miles east of Eckley, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Eckley, Alvin and Wauneta. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 248 and 270. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado...and southwestern Nebraska. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 19:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Yuma A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN YUMA COUNTY At 707 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Highland Center, or 19 miles north of Yuma, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported quarter size hail with this storm, near Highway 59 in far northwest Yuma county. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clarkville. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 266 and 270. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 19:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Yuma A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN YUMA COUNTY At 700 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Lone Star, or 17 miles north of Yuma, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported quarter size hail with this storm in far northwest Yuma county. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clarkville. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 266 and 270. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
New York City, NYfox5ny.com

NY flash flooding

Remnants of a tropical depression brought heavy rain to upstate New York early on Thursday morning, Aug. 19. This video shows flash flooding occurring around 2 a.m. in Marcellus, southwest of Syracuse. (Upstate Storm Chaser via Storyful)

Comments / 0

Community Policy