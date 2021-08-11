Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-08-19 19:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado...and southwestern Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Yuma A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN YUMA COUNTY At 747 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles south of Pleasant Valley to 16 miles north of Wray to 6 miles east of Eckley, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Eckley, Alvin and Wauneta. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 248 and 270. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado...and southwestern Nebraska. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH