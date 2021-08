Brent crude was down 90 cents, or 1.3%, at $69.69 a barrel by 0649 GMT. U.S. oil fell by 97 cents, or 1.4%, to $67.47 a barrel. Oil prices fell more than 1% on Monday, dropping for a third session, after official data showed that refining throughput and economic activity slowed in China in an indicator that fresh COVID-19 outbreaks are crimping the world's no.2 economy.