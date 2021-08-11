Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Dazzling Washington, Nadal Wins Even as He Loses

By Robin Wrigh t
The New Yorker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRafael Nadal came to Washington, D.C., for the first time this month to chart yet another comeback. This summer, he pulled out of Wimbledon, which he’s won twice, and the Olympics, where he won gold in 2008 (singles) and 2016 (doubles), because he injured his left foot during the French Open, which he has won thirteen times but where he fell short this year. Washington’s Citi Open, a midlevel tournament that adds only five hundred points to a player’s ranking—compared with two thousand points for a Grand Slam win—was a place to test his foot and try competing again. Washington can be a tough town. Politicians and businesses pay big bucks to buy acceptance—knowing it can be as short-lived as their money. Being in can last a nanosecond. But, with Nadal, Washingtonians acted like they had never seen anyone famous before.

www.newyorker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Local
Washington Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Roger Federer
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Tournament#Wimbledon#Citi Open#Washingtonians#Australian#Npr#Hill#Congress#Vogue#Grand Slam#Spaniard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic: 'I will never forget that...'

The Tokyo Olympics in tennis ended a few days ago and the talented German tennis player Alexander Zverev won gold. The 24-year-old was the protagonist of one of the most sensational results of the Games with the victory in the semifinals over the world number one, Novak Djokovic, fresh from victories at Roland Garros and Wimbledon and considered the absolute favorite for the final victory.
TennisWashington Times

Rafael Nadal wins in D.C debut at Citi Open

In front of a packed stadium at Rock Creek Park, Rafael Nadal topped Jack Sock in three sets in his D.C. debut at the Citi Open on Wednesday night. The match spanned just over three hours as Nadal, the world No. 3, won 6-2, 4-6, 7-6. With the Citi Open...
Washington StatePosted by
AFP

Nadal drops shocker to Lloyd in Washington but foot better

Rafael Nadal crashed out of his ATP comeback event after a two-month layoff on Thursday, but said his injured foot is improved and that keeps him believing "important things are possible." The 35-year-old Spanish left-hander, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, lost to South Africa's Lloyd Harris 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 in a third-round match at the Citi Open. Nadal aggravated a foot injury in a three-set victory Wednesday over American Jack Sock on the Washington hardcourts in his first match since losing a French Open semi-final to Novak Djokovic. "Best news, the foot was better," Nadal said. "I was able to move a bit better, so that's very important, especially for me personally, to keep enjoying the sport and keep having energy, believing that important things are possible."
Tennistennishead.net

WATCH: Rafael Nadal hits tweener to win epic point at Citi Open

Rafael Nadal overcame Jack Sock in a thrilling three-set battle on his debut at the Citi Open in Washington as he returned from injury. The world number three prevailed 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7-1) against the American wildcard in just over three hours in the second round of the ATP 500 tournament.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'Maybe he's No. 2 behind Novak Djokovic', says ATP star

Although the Masters 1000 finals in Toronto (for men) and Montreal (for women) took place over the weekend, the circuit and all tennis fans were in shock because of twenty-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer. Through a video, at times really moving, the Swiss champion announced on social networks that he will have to resort to a third knee surgery, one more after the two last year that had already kept him out of the game for thirteen months .
TennisPosted by
IBTimes

Foot Injury Fells Nadal As Top Seed Medvedev Wins In Toronto

A nagging left foot injury forced Rafael Nadal out of the ATP Toronto Masters on Tuesday as top seed Daniil Medvedev rallied to reach the third round. Nadal, a five-time champion in Canada, pulled the plug on his participation before his scheduled second-round opener with plans to return to Spain for treatment of the injury which kept him from Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy