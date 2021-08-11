Dazzling Washington, Nadal Wins Even as He Loses

Rafael Nadal came to Washington, D.C., for the first time this month to chart yet another comeback. This summer, he pulled out of Wimbledon, which he’s won twice, and the Olympics, where he won gold in 2008 (singles) and 2016 (doubles), because he injured his left foot during the French Open, which he has won thirteen times but where he fell short this year. Washington’s Citi Open, a midlevel tournament that adds only five hundred points to a player’s ranking—compared with two thousand points for a Grand Slam win—was a place to test his foot and try competing again. Washington can be a tough town. Politicians and businesses pay big bucks to buy acceptance—knowing it can be as short-lived as their money. Being in can last a nanosecond. But, with Nadal, Washingtonians acted like they had never seen anyone famous before.