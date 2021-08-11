Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

US Senate approves $3.5 trillion budget blueprint

By Samuel Corum
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IJas8_0bOEDzfq00
Senators passed the measure 50-49 along party lines after a marathon session /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP

The US Senate early Wednesday approved a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint that would greatly expand social spending with major investments in health, education and tackling climate change.

The measure passed 50-49 along party lines after a marathon "vote-a-rama" session of amendment votes.

"Senate Democrats just passed our budget resolution to provide historic investments in American jobs, American families, and the fight against climate change," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted after the vote.

"It puts us on track to bring a generational transformation to how our economy works for average Americans."

Democratic leaders intend to push the package through over the coming months using a fast-track process known as reconciliation that allows budget-related legislation to pass by simple majority in the Senate rather than the usual 60 votes.

The 10-year budget blueprint pushes Congress toward the next step in President Joe Biden's ambitious vision for his first term in office and follows on the heels of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan, which the Senate approved in a bipartisan vote Tuesday and which now moves to the House of Representatives.

It was largely written by independent Senator Bernie Sanders, who has called it the "most consequential" social spending plan since president Franklin Delano Roosevelt's New Deal of the 1930s in response to the Great Depression.

The spending plan includes funding for climate measures, new investments in infrastructure including items left out of the targeted Senate package, residency status for millions of migrant workers, and two years of paid tuition at public universities.

Senators have until September 15 to submit their amendments.

Before the vote early Wednesday Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Democrats were "about to take their first step toward yet another reckless, partisan taxing and spending spree."

"It will push costs even higher for families. It will shatter President Biden's promise of no middle-class tax hikes," he tweeted.

Congress must approve the final spending bills by September 30 to prevent a government shutdown, or extend the current year's budget into the new fiscal year while debate continues.

But while Senate Democrats are ready to give the green light to the budget resolution in a procedural vote as early as this week, moderates in the party have expressed strong reservations about the total price tag, which means tough negotiations are likely.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Senate Democrats#Budget Resolution#Us Senate#Americans#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Presidential Electionmiamitimesonline.com

Dems renew push of elections bill blocked by GOP

Democrats are renewing their push to enact their marquee voting bill, pledging to make it the first order of business when the Senate returns in the fall even though they don’t have a clear strategy for overcoming steadfast Republican opposition. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced early last Wednesday his...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Nevada Current

How Congress will attempt the biggest expansion of social programs since FDR

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON—The U.S. Senate last week passed a massive bipartisan infrastructure bill and an even larger budget blueprint that would pave the way for historic changes in U.S. health, education, climate and tax policies. The two measures are roped to each other, reflecting Democrats’ strategy to pass what could be bipartisan with Republicans—and to go it […] The post How Congress will attempt the biggest expansion of social programs since FDR appeared first on Nevada Current.
Congress & CourtsNews Channel Nebraska

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Congress & Courtswallstreetrebel.com

Senate Adopts a $3.5 Trillion Budget Plan Without a Single Republican Vote

The Senate unanimous vote made up solely of Democratic members approved President Joe Biden's enormous budget proposal to extend the social safety net, including funds for universal pre-kindergarten, free community college, and climate change mitigation. On a party-line vote in the early hours of Wednesday morning, the United States Senate...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

House Democrats tee up second voting-rights measure

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Democrats said Tuesday they would seek to advance another voting rights measure in the House of Representatives with the hopes of breaking a Senate logjam on the issue, but the odds of doing so remained long. Democrats want to pass federal voting rights legislation...
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Pence claims Biden broke Trump administration’s deal with Taliban

Former Vice President Mike Pence claimed Tuesday that President Joe Biden reneged on the cease-fire deal his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, agreed with the Taliban in February 2020, setting the stage for what Pence called “a foreign-policy humiliation unlike anything our country has endured since the Iran hostage crisis.”
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Are the wheels coming off the Biden administration?

When we look back at the first year of Joe Biden’s presidency, will August of 2021 stand out as the time the wheels came off?. Despite the Senate passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, a substantial legislative accomplishment, red flags and troubling new polls are popping up across the political landscape.

Comments / 0

Community Policy