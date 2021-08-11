With swirling confusion, Mecklenburg leaders talk Critical Race Theory
Influential Black community members in Charlotte met on Tuesday morning to discuss what’s become a controversial topic for schools across the country: Critical Race Theory. The Tuesday Morning Breakfast Forum — a decades-long-running local program that hosts weekly conversations — featured former school board chair Arthur Griffin and current Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners Chairman George Dunlap.www.charlotteobserver.com
Comments / 0