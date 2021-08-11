Your ultimate guide to where to get solid birria tacos in Charlotte

Once upon a time in Charlotte, you had to look hard to find what’s affectionately known as “birria tacos” or “quesabirria.” Birria means “worthless” or “useless” in Spanish, a paradox or contradiction to the actual labor of love involved in the experience wherein the taco is ceremoniously dipped in a slow-cooked consommé made of ingredients like goat meat, chili peppers, garlic, cumin, bay leaves and thyme. The taco is dipped in a slow-cooked consommé made up of ingredients like goat meat, chili peppers, garlic, cumin, bay leaves and thyme.