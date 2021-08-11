Cancel
Margot Robbie cast in new Wes Anderson movie

By Celebretainment
thesalemnewsonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMargot Robbie has joined the cast of Wes Anderson's new movie. The 31-year-old actress has boarded the all-star ensemble for the acclaimed director's upcoming project as she joins Tom Hanks, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton in the film. Wes is writing and directing the movie, which is expected to be...

Comments / 0

