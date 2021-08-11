Cancel
Delaware, IA

Koloc, Mullen, Rausch nab recognition

By Don Zieser don.zieser@wcinet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo West Delaware and one Edgewood-Colesburg softball player have been named to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association’s All-State teams released following the 2021 season. Junior Ella Koloc and sophomore Erin Mullen were key players for Coach Tiffany Rave’s West Delaware team, as the Hawks finished 17-7 in the always tough WaMac Conference and 28-10 overall, ending the season with a Regional Final loss to eventual Class 4A Champion Western Dubuque. Koloc was a second-team Class 3A selection, while Mullen received a third-team nod.

