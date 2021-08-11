Cancel
Manchester, IA

Appeals court: Judge issued fair ruling in shutting down Manchester roadside zoo

By Kayli Reese Telegraph Herald
manchesterpress.com
 8 days ago

The Iowa Court of Appeals affirmed that a district court judge issued a fair ruling in her decision to shut down a Manchester roadside zoo. The two owners of Cricket Hollow Animal Park, Pamela and Thomas Sellner, had appealed the 2019 district court ruling by Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley that declared their former zoo to be a public nuisance and prompted the removal of all their animals. The couple sought a reversal of the district court’s decision and to have the case heard by a different judge.

