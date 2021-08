The opening of a three-game series will take place at the Kauffman Field on Monday night between the New York Yankees and the Kansas City Royals. The Yankees just finished a four-game set with the Mariners where they won 3 out of 4 games. The Royals avoided being swept by the Cardinals after winning the series finale but dropping the first two games. New York is third-place in the AL East Standings at 61-50 with 6 ½ games behind Tampa Bay. The Royals are in fourth-place in the AL Central Standings at 48-62 with 17 games behind the Chicago White Sox.