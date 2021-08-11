Cancel
Environment

Heat Advisory: Hot, humid Wednesday with the heat index near 105 degrees. Here's your forecast

WUSA9
WUSA9
 7 days ago

A heatwave will grip the DMV this week, with dangerous heat index values through Friday.

A Heat Advisory covers the entire DMV from noon Wednesday until 8 p.m. The only relief will be in the form of afternoon isolated and strong storms. Highs fall back into the 80s over the weekend.

Quick Forecast:
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, isolated strong afternoon/evening storms. High: 96.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, humid and dangerously hot. High: 98.

Forecast Discussion:
The heat index will again eclipse 100 degrees Wednesday and 105 degrees on Thursday. Most of the DMV is under a Heat Advisory Wednesday from noon to 8 p.m. Please remember to stay hydrated, eat small meals and limit your time outside. Additionally, we'll be tracking isolated strong thunderstorms this afternoon, mainly after 3 p.m. and before 7 p.m.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for the DMV Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. Heat indices will be between 105 and 110 degrees Thursday afternoon.

Detailed Forecast:

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, isolated, strong afternoon/evening storms. Highs: 95-98. Winds: SW 5-15. Heat Index: 100-105.
Thursday: Partly cloudy, dangerously hot. Highs: 96-100. SW 10-15. Heat Index: 105-110.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ziYez_0bOEBzSa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1prdJL_0bOEBzSa00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=185Z4k_0bOEBzSa00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08XKZm_0bOEBzSa00


Extended Forecast:
Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible Friday with more widespread storm activity Saturday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s Friday, with a heat index again over 100 degrees. It's not as hot Saturday with highs around 90 degrees. A cold front will knock highs back into the 80s Sunday, along with less humidity.

Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, some afternoon/evening strong storms. Highs: 96-99.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and still humid, scattered thunderstorms. Highs: 86-90.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, less humid. Highs: 80-84.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RJS0s_0bOEBzSa00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hwy33_0bOEBzSa00

