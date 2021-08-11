Cancel
New Owlet Smart Sock Plus monitors your kid's vitals up to age 5

By Karisa Langlo
CNET
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't call Owlet a baby monitor anymore: The company announced Wednesday its brand-new Owlet Smart Sock Plus, which fits children up to five years old (and 55 pounds). Launched in 2015, the original Owlet Sock monitors heart rate, blood oxygen level and sleep patterns, and fits babies up to 18 months (or about 30 pounds). The company says extending the product's use into early childhood is the most common request its customers make.

