MGM Resorts International, the parent company of Atlantic City's Borgata Hotel, Casino and Spa, will soon require Cocid-19 vaccines for all employees nationwide. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that MGM President and CEO Bill Hornbuckle sent a letter to employees Monday saying that starting Monday, Aug. 30, all new hires at the U.S. MGM resorts will be required to show proof that they have been vaxed and all in-house employees will need to show proof of a Covid-19 vaccination by Oct. 15.