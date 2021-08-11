Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Provo, UT

Porch pirates: How you can stop it happening to you

By Eileen Brown
ZDNet
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith over 1.7 million packages stolen or lost every day in the US, it is not surprising that most of us are wary of leaving packages on the porch for more than a few minutes. Provo, UT-based home security systems company Vivint surveyed 1013 people about their experiences with purchases that have been sent to their homes.

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Provo, UT
Provo, UT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Home Security Systems#Urban Areas#Pirates#Vivint#Americans#Amazon Hub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Cell Phonesinputmag.com

How to block spam calls on iOS and Android phones

It’s not just you: spam calls are more prevalent than ever, and more difficult to stop, too. Technological advances have made it near-impossible to escape robocalls. One center can make millions of calls a day — and they are generally profitable for scammers, so they’re not going away any time soon, either. People reported falling for scam calls between June 2020 and June 2021. The FTC says it takes spam calls seriously, but its resources for actually stopping them are…slim. “Just block ‘em and report ‘em” only goes so far without any actual recommendations. Like the common cold, fighting spam calls isn’t easy — but we can minimize their effects on our daily lives. We have some recommendations on how to best do so without losing your mind... Often the least expensive and pain-free spam-blocking methods are provided right through your provider. These apps are usually included in your plan at no charge, with premium services available for an upcharge. You can also report numbers that slip through, along with notes, or send all unknown callers straight to voicemail. It allows filtering by risk level; you can send potential spam calls to voicemail or terminate them altogether. If free offerings aren’t cutting it, there are plenty of other apps created to avoid robocalls. Hiya Hiya also has a remarkable reputation for blocking spam calls and focuses on reporting them so other users can avoid the same numbers in the future. It’s $3.99 per month as well, though you can also buy a yearly plan at a significant discount of $24.99. Download it on iOS or Android.
RetailFOXBusiness

Walmart employee demonstrates how they catch self-checkout theft

An apparent Walmart employee has posted a video on social media showing just how the retail giant is able to monitor self-checkouts for theft, warning customers: "We know when you're stealing." In a short clip, TikTok user "@thewalmartguy69" shows an employee watching the self-checkout bays and looking at a device...
Cell PhonesClick2Houston.com

Here is how to store your COVID vaccine card on your phone

HOUSTON – With more businesses and events beginning to require customers to show proof of their vaccine, people are trying to find easier ways to display it so you don’t have to carry it with you where ever you go. Since you’ve always got your phone with you, storing your card on your device is a good option.
AmazonPosted by
Tom's Guide

12 essential DIY tips to prevent break-ins

As more and more of us finally start to take vacations again, it feels a little alien to leave the house empty for so long. Most of us won’t have had a holiday in over a year, so we might be out of practice making sure everything’s secure while we’re away.
Public SafetyDigital Trends

How to protect your home security camera from hackers

You’ve probably seen the stories in the news about trouble with do-it-yourself Wi-Fi home security cameras. There are home camera “invasions,” where user video is stolen from private cameras and posted to the internet, or straight-up hacking where an unknown person can access your camera and the microphone attached to it, and speak to you, threaten your children, or otherwise harass you from afar.
TechnologyMac Observer

Stop Porch Pirates With Raspberry Pi and … Flour?

Many of us have been frustrated by “porch pirates,” especially in the past year. These brazen thieves see a package on your porch and just waltz off with it. One man got so frustrated with the losses that he invented his own modern take on a “Home Alone” booby trap.

Comments / 0

Community Policy