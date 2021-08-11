The Ultimate Updated 2021 New Jersey Summer And Fall Fair Guide

Nowadays, more and more people are putting thought into their shopping choices. Whether it’s a decision to seek out sustainable products, ethically-produced clothing, or fair-trade consumable goods, it’s becoming evident that individuals can make a difference with more carefully considered purchases. In Haddon Heights, New Jersey, one small shop is making a difference around the globe by providing an inventory of goods, crafts, clothing, and gourmet foods that are all products of fair trade. Take a look at this remarkable shop and pick out a gift for someone you love, or a treat for yourself! At My Fair Trade Lady in New Jersey, shoppers can support the global fair trade movement, one sale at a time. Beautiful, handmade products that support a global cause? Now that’s truly a win-win.
