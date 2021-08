Pfizer announced on Monday it had submitted data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to support a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine. A third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is not currently authorized for use in the United States except under an August 12 amended Emergency Use Authorization for individuals who have undergone solid organ transplantation or who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to be immunocompromised at an equivalent.