Soviet immersive sim Atomic Heart is in the final stages of development, will have 2 endings

By Rachel Watts
Posted by 
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 8 days ago
Russian immersive sim Atomic Heart looks absolutely bonkers. From what we've seen in the gravity-defying trailer and a 45-minutes preview of robot rampaging, it's looking to be a real rollercoaster of a game, and it turns out we won't have to wait long until we can jump into the madness.

Video GamesNintendo Insider

Rumour: Xenoblade Chronicles 3 In The “Final Stages Of Development”

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is “nearing its final stages of development,” which is now expected to be the next Nintendo Switch game from Japanese studio Monolith Soft. This rumour has surfaced after actress Jenna Coleman appeared in a brief interview with YouTube channel Din’s Meteorite, who lent her voice to Melia in the original Xenoblade Chronicles and then returned for the Future Connected epilogue chapter in the remastered Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition.
Video Gamesgameworldobserver.com

Mundfish answers Atomic Heart questions, criticizing devs that cut games into pieces to ‘milk’ fans

Speaking of release date, Mundfish said that it can’t reveal it yet due to a “million little nuances.” The list includes localization into other languages, relationship with publisher and Microsoft as the game will be launched on Xbox Game Pass too, and more. The studio also doesn’t want to announce the date, considering that Atomic Heart might be postponed after that.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Atomic Heart, the dystopian FPS of the Soviet era, will have multiple endings based on a moral choice

Atomic Heart, an FPS that it will present us with a dystopian history of the Soviet era, it will have two playable endings, according to the Mundfish development team. Discovered by Wccftech, Mundfish confirmó que Atomic Heart you will have two different endings in the frequently asked questions section recently updated from the game’s official Discord channel. According to the developer, the ending a player receives is triggered based on a moral decision previous that we will have to take.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Xbox Game Pass' Atomic Heart Is In The 'Final Assembly' Stage, Confirm Devs

Remember the bizarre first-person shooter Atomic Heart that was shown back at Xbox's E3 Showcase? You'd be hard-pressed to forget it, as it was absolutely bonkers. It immediately captured our attention, especially with its inclusion into Xbox Game Pass on day one, and now the team at Mundfish has confirmed the game is in its final stages.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Soviet Union-Set Shooter Atomic Heart in Polishing Stage, Dev Says PS4 Performance Is ‘Stable’

First-person shooter Atomic Heart is in the stage of “polishing and final assembly,” but developer Mundfish isn’t able to announce a release date yet. Unveiled in 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Atomic Heart is set in alternate history in the Soviet Union. The game quickly caught attention, with many comparing it to high-profile franchises like BioShock. Mundfish later announced PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions, and has now promised fans that last-gen versions aren’t being shafted and that Atomic Heart‘s performance on the PlayStation 4 is “good” and “stable.”
Video GamesNME

‘Hearts Of Iron IV’ Soviet rework required a separate team

Paradox Interactive has released a colossal Hearts Of Iron IV dev diary to outline the changes coming to the Soviet faction in the upcoming Barbarossa update. The Soviet faction for Heart Of Iron IV is receiving a massive overhaul as many factions have over the game’s lifespan. To outline these changes, a thorough dev diary has been shared on the Paradox forum. The only part of the Soviet update that is missing is the alt-history options, which will be shared next week.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Atomic Heart will have two endings with a linear structure

Atomic Heart will have two different endings, and is now into the final stages of development. As first spotted by wccftech, Atomic Heart developer Mundfish published a brand new Q&A blog on their official Discord channel. Within the blog itself, Mundfish writes that Atomic Heart has a "strict linear plot," and while "one should not expect incredible variability," the developer has put some important choices near the conclusion of the game, which will result in two distinct endings.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City and San Andreas Remasters in Final Stages of Development – Rumor

Rockstar’s next big open world blockbuster Grand Theft Auto 6 may be a ways off but it seems there will be something to fill the gap in the meantime. Sources speaking to Kotaku, who have reliable tracks records with regards to Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online updates, have revealed that remasters for Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City are in the works. They’re reportedly planned to release in late October or early November for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC, Google Stadia, PS4, PS5 and mobiles.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Legends Arceus is an open-world game, Nintendo confirms

Pokemon Legends Arceus has been confirmed as an open-world game by The Pokemon Company. Earlier today during a Pokemon Presents livestream from The Pokemon Company, it was revealed that Pokemon Legends Arceus is an open-world game. While the game was previously teased to be taking on an open-world approach, this was never strictly confirmed by either The Pokemon Company or Nintendo, but now we know it's going open-world for sure.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Upcoming immersive sim Core Decay's getting a demo this year

Here's another titbit of info from this year's Realms Deep event, the digital showcase of retro shooters and the like coming from 3D Realms. Core Decay, an upcoming Shocklike (which is to say, a stealth-action FPS with some RPG elements) being made by Ivar Hill and Slipgate Ironworks, has a new trailer and will have a demo out this year.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

You don't have to play every immersive sim as a stealth game

You there, in the shadows—you can come out now. I know why you're hiding, clutching a stun prod the way Indiana Jones clings to a torch. You're nostalgic for Thief, or conditioned by the disapproval of Deus Ex characters who advocated for non-lethality. You’ve been shamed by every post-level screen in Dishonored, implying you messed up by killing your enemies.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Mystic Gunner: Roguelike RPG

"The worst creatures in human history have appeared in the world. It's up to you to save humanity in crisis..." Evade q…. "The worst creatures in human history have appeared in the world. It's up to you to save humanity in crisis..." Evade quickly and shoot without hesitation! You don't have to show mercy to your enemies. Prepare your gear and skills and explore random generated areas. Collect powerful weapons and equipment, dodge bullets and defeat all enemies while acquiring new skills! The roguelike elements are well designed, making the game very easy to control and offers an andrenaline-pumping gameplay. A post-apocalypse story The worst creatures in human history have appeared in our world. Humanity formed a common front against these visitors, but the most destructive weapons barely put a scratch on them, the world is contaminated with ashes and radioactivity. They are called "Ark", and humanity continued its long war of attrition. And half a century later... Game – Action Shooter, Roguelike Shooter RPG Roguelike stages provide a new experience every time you play. Defeat all enemies to clear the area. There are various areas of the stage. Find a variety of interesting areas, including wave areas where hordes of enemies charging in waves, supply areas where you can restore new skills or health, and shop areas where you can purchase items. Features - Hundreds of random areas, various monsters and powerful bosses with their own attacking patterns - Random and powerful skills to help you in your battle - Utilize character's abilties such as dodge rolling, parrying enemies' attacks, chain jumping, grenade throwing, triggering ultimates, and more - Level up and collect powerful equipment to unlock and strengthen your potential - Various modes to ramp-up the challenge - Get awesome rewards through daily login, daily quests, battle pass, and more Highly recommended for those who love action games, shooting games, and action role-playing games, and this game is a must-have for new users. Some more juicy information for you - This realistic non-stop shooting action adventure game is a free game! - Enjoy a roguelike shooting game with a unique view point and various stages - Dungeon RPG game that you can fully enjoy offline - Survival zombie shooter game, featuring zombies! Defeat them all! - Are you still playing as archer? It's time to play the best action role-playing shooter, Mystic Gunner. - This roguelike game is an offline game that can be played offline as well. - More games to come. In the future, we'll tell you about various shooter adventure games, roguelike games, and roguelike RPGs. Recommended to these gamers! - Recommended for gamers whose favourite things in games are Shooting RPG, Action Adventure Game, RogueLike Game, Dungeon RPG Game, Dungeon Crawler, and Legendary Archer - Recommended for gamers who like smooth control, upgrade and collect various items - Gamers who enjoy completing missions, attack challenging bosses, and enjoy various modes - Featured games for those who like free games, indie games, and action story games - Anyone who wants to defeat countless zombies and monsters to save the world - Exciting action game with countless hours of fun - Heroes with powerful skills for players to utilize If you encountered any bugs or want to suggestion something to improve the game, please write to us at [email protected] We'll continue to create more fun action adventure games, roguelike games, dungeon RPGs, hero games, indie games, and shooting games. We need your help to make games such as action game with amazing story, roguelike games, adventure games, and shooter games. Tell your family and friends about this roguelike shooting exploration game. It would be a great help to us.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Book of Soulsborne fan art sails past the half million mark on Kickstarter

If this year's reveal of Elden Ring showed one thing, it's that the appetite for Fromsoft's more Soulsy games remains as ravenous as ever. Yes the rest of the industry has picked the bones out of those games, and there's no shortage of B-tier challengers, but nothing has come close: to the extent that, when Elden Ring basically turned up looking like Dark Souls 4, most everyone just thought 'great!'
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Fans are Making a BIONICLE Game Available to Wishlist on Steam Now

Growing up, I loved Bionicle. It was a franchise under LEGO that followed some humanoid creatures called Toa destined to save a land called Mata Nui. I loved the lore of the world and the designs were incredible. Well, a team of fans called Team Kanohi have been at work for five years creating a new Bionicle video game called Bionicle: Masks of Power. The game was made in Unreal Engine 4 and is set to release eventually on Steam (you can wishlist it now). Since this is a fan game, it will be available for free.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Gothic Metroidvania Ender Lilies Now Has Several New Game Modes

Ender Lilies, a gothic action RPG that casts you as a dying land’s last hope, has received a chunk of new features. These new features, which include extra game modes, are aimed at people who’ve already completed the game and either want an extra challenge or just a different one. You can check out our review of Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights (to give it its full title) but we’re definitely up for diving back into the game.

