5 Jersey Shore beaches under swimming advisories after samples find high levels of bacteria

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 8 days ago

" Five beaches across New Jersey have been placed under swimming advisories after samples found high levels of bacteria. The beaches placed under swimming advisories Tuesday are: L Street Beach in Belmar. South Bath Avenue Beach in Long Branch. Brooklyn Avenue Beach in Lavallette. Stockton Avenue Beach in Long Beach Township. Hancock Avenue Beach in Seaside Heights. The high levels of bacteria are usually caused by storm water runoff from rain. The Department of Environmental Protection will release the results of water tests later today. If the second samples remain higher than 104 cfu, the beaches will be closed to swimming until the sample falls under the limit. "

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

