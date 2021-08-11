Lobbying world

© Greg Nash

The American Hospital Association promoted Lisa Kidder Hrobsky to senior vice president of legislative and political affairs. Before that, she was group vice president for the association. Earlier in her career she was a senior health policy adviser for Republicans on the Senate Special Committee on Aging.

Bo Bryant joined the U.S. Cannabis Council as senior vice president of government relations. Bryant most recently was director of government relations and strategic engagement at AmeriCorps. He previously led government relations for McDonald's and served as chief of staff to former Rep. Mac Collins (R-Ga.).

Brian McKeon joined the National Confectioners Association as senior vice president of public policy. He previously was a shareholder at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP and before that served as legislative director and acting chief of staff to Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.).

The Community Justice Action Fund named Greg Jackson as its new executive director. Jackson most recently was the gun violence prevention group’s national advocacy director. He previously served in the District of Columbia government and was national field director for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Joe Russo joined the Association for Accessible Medicines as senior director of federal government affairs. Russo previously served as special assistant to former President Trump and deputy director of the White House Office of Public Liaison.

The Bill Gates-founded climate group Breakthrough Energy hired Jourdan Lewis as manager of government relations. Lewis previously served as senior policy adviser to Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.).