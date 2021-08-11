Serenade Foods recalls about 60,000 pounds of chicken products over possible salmonella contamination

If it seems like every week you’re reading about a food recall due to a salmonella outbreak, well, that’s because you are. In July and August alone, there have been recalls of blueberries, raw carrots, frozen breaded chicken products, frozen cooked shrimp, dry spice blends, and packaged salad greens, all due to salmonella outbreaks. These recalls are covered widely and frequently but rarely do we hear how we’ve gotten to this point...and where we go from here. How does salmonella get into McCormick seasoning blends? Why is chicken so often the culprit? Does cooking get rid of salmonella? I spoke with several food safety experts about how we’ve gotten to the point of weekly recalls and what this means for the future of food production.