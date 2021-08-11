Serenade Foods recalls about 60,000 pounds of chicken products over possible salmonella contamination
" Serenade Foods is recalling about 60,000 pounds of food because of possible contamination. The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Monday that frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chicken products sold at Aldi could be contaminated with salmonella. The products were produced on Feb. 24 and 25. The agency is urging Americans to throw the food away or return it to the store. For more information about the recall, click here. "
